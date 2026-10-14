Nanoscope Therapeutics Appoints Gene Therapy Operations Leader Troy Short as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Operations and supply chain executive with more than 20 years of experience spanning GMP manufacturing, global clinical and commercial supply, and gene therapy launch execution

Former VP of Global Supply Chain and interim Chief Technical Officer at AveXis, where he built and led the global supply chain organization through the launch of Zolgensma® across more than 30 countries

Appointment strengthens manufacturing and supply chain leadership as Nanoscope advances lead product MOGENRY™ through regulatory review toward potential global commercialization

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced the appointment of Troy Short as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain. In this role, Short will lead Nanoscope's GMP manufacturing, commercial supply, and global distribution strategy as the company advances toward the potential approval and launch of MOGENRY™ (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010).

Mr. Short brings more than two decades of operations and supply chain leadership across the pharmaceutical and gene therapy industries, with particular depth in building the manufacturing and distribution capabilities required to bring genetic medicines to patients. He previously served as Vice President of Global Supply Chain at AveXis, Inc., where he built and led the global commercial supply chain organization through the launch of Zolgensma®, scaling distribution globally, including the design of the specialized cold-chain model required for patient-specific delivery. He negotiated supply agreements, managed raw material sourcing, led the enterprise resource planning system implementation, and played a leadership role in FDA licensure and commercial readiness. Following the acquisition of AveXis by Novartis, he served as interim Chief Technical Officer during the transition.

Mr. Short subsequently served as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain at Jaguar Gene Therapy, where he built Jaguar's CMC and supply chain organization, internalized process and analytical development, and directed the design of their GMP manufacturing facility. He later served as Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Medicine Partners, leading the design and startup of their GMP facility. Most recently, through his firm GTxConsulting, he has advised biotechnology companies and investment firms on CMC strategy, as well as supply chain and BLA readiness for gene therapies and other advanced modalities. Earlier in his career, Mr. Short spent 11 years at Hospira, a Pfizer company, as Director of Supply Chain for sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing.

"Troy has done what very few people in our industry have done: built and run the supply chain that delivered an approved AAV gene therapy to patients around the world," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanoscope Therapeutics. "A one-time intravitreal therapy manufactured in the U.S. has to reach every patient who needs it, at quality, without interruption. That capability is built years in advance, and Troy knows exactly how to execute. His arrival at this stage reflects how seriously we are taking our preparation for launch."

Nanoscope continues to build clinical, regulatory, scaled-up manufacturing, and commercial-preparation momentum in support of MOGENRY for inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and filed the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for MOGENRY for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP) with severe vision loss. The BLA is presently under FDA review. A Japan New Drug Application (JNDA) for MOGENRY is also currently under PMDA review for IRDs. These milestones reflect the company's expanding international regulatory pathway as it advances commercialization planning across key global markets.

"MOGENRY is designed to work regardless of the gene behind a patient's vision loss. My job is to make sure it reaches them," said Short. "My focus will be on strengthening our manufacturing partnerships, building a resilient commercial supply chain, and making sure patients and their physicians can count on product availability upon its potential approval."

About Inherited Retinal Dystrophies



Inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) are a genetically diverse group of rare disorders, caused by mutations in more than 250 genes, in which progressive loss of photoreceptor cells leads to impaired vision and, in most cases, complete blindness. IRDs include retinitis pigmentosa, the most common IRD, as well as Stargardt disease, cone-rod dystrophies, and Leber congenital amaurosis, among others. Because gene-specific therapies address only a single genetic cause, the vast majority of patients with IRDs have no approved treatment option.

About MOGENRY (sonpiretigene isteparvovec; MCO-010)



Nanoscope's multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered synthetic opsin to enable optimized performance in terms of high light sensitivity across a broad spectrum and fast kinetics. After Nanoscope's Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Samarendra Mohanty, envisioned and invented the technology, his team spent more than a decade evaluating its performance across multiple animal models and human diseases. MOGENRY is an investigational, one-time, in-office, intravitreal optogenetic gene therapy built on Nanoscope's MCO platform. By delivering a multi-characteristic opsin gene to the highly dense bipolar retinal cells, MOGENRY makes these surviving cells directly light-sensitive, enabling them to utilize the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor loss. MOGENRY does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, and is designed for administration within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics



Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772), the FDA has accepted and filed the company's BLA for MOGENRY, and the PMDA has accepted for priority review the company's Japan new drug application (JNDA) for MOGENRY for the treatment of IRDs. If approved, MOGENRY has the potential to become the standard of care for patients with RP and other IRDs, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT05417126) of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for SD, and European Medicines Agency (EMA) Orphan designations covering non-syndromic and syndromic rod- and cone-dominant dystrophies, as well as macular dystrophies. MCO-010 has also received Sakigake and Orphan designations for IRDs in Japan and an Orphan designation for IRDs in Saudi Arabia. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy is expected to start in 2026, and other investigational new drug (IND)-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA). Learn more at NanosTherapeutics.com and follow @NSTherapeutics on X and on LinkedIn.

Contact:



Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.



+1 (817) 857-1186



PR@nanostherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics