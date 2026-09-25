Nanexa and Novo enter into EUR 1.165 billion global license and collaboration agreement for long-acting injectables

The agreement grants Novo a global exclusive license to Nanexa's proprietary PharmaShell® atomic layer deposition (ALD) drug delivery technology platform for certain therapeutic peptide drugs in indications including obesity, type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases.

The agreement includes up to five development programs and covers different administration-frequency profiles with monthly and quarterly administration as target profiles.

Novo will lead global development and commercialization, and Nanexa is eligible to receive upfront consideration and potential milestone payments totaling up to EUR 1.165 billion, including EUR 615 million in upfront payment and development and regulatory milestones. In addition, the agreement provides for low single-digit royalties on future product sales.

The collaboration brings together Nanexa's ALD-based long-acting injectable drug delivery platform and Novo's expertise in obesity and type 2 diabetes treatments.

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nanexa AB (publ) ("Nanexa"), a Swedish drug delivery platform company developing long-acting injectable drugs based on its proprietary PharmaShell® technology platform, today announces that it has entered into a global exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Novo Nordisk ("Novo") for the use of the PharmaShell® technology platform for certain peptide-based drugs targeting obesity, type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic indications.

Under the agreement, Novo receives a global license to use Nanexa's PharmaShell® technology platform in up to five development programs. The collaboration includes development of long-acting injectable formulations with different administration-frequency profiles, with monthly and quarterly administration as target profiles.

Nanexa is eligible to receive total payments of up to EUR 1.165 billion, including EUR 615 million in upfront payment and development and regulatory milestones. The remaining milestone payments are sales milestones. In addition, Nanexa is eligible to receive low single-digit royalties on global net sales of products developed under the agreement.

"We are very excited about and proud of this license agreement with Novo and look forward to working with them to successfully develop products with less frequent dosing in obesity and type 2 diabetes indications. Following our license and option agreement with Moderna in 2025, this agreement further strengthens the external validation of PharmaShell® as a broadly applicable drug delivery platform and we believe this provides a strong foundation for expanding PharmaShell® into additional therapeutic areas and to selectively advance additional internal programs towards clinical proof of concept, allowing us to capture greater value from the breadth of the PharmaShell® platform," said David Westberg, CEO of Nanexa.

PharmaShell® is Nanexa's proprietary atomic layer deposition (ALD)-based drug delivery platform, designed to enable controlled and sustained release of active pharmaceutical ingredients through an ultra-thin inorganic coating applied to individual drug particles. The collaboration is intended to support the development of differentiated long-acting injectable drugs with the potential to reduce dosing frequency and improve the treatment experience for people living with chronic metabolic or cardiovascular diseases.

"With this agreement, Nanexa enters a new era of considerable financial strength, allowing us to significantly expand applications of our unique ALD technology to other therapeutic areas and giving us an opportunity to build a sustainable long-term business. It will also allow us to take new projects further in development before partnering which will generate financially very attractive potential future partner deals. While expanding, our focus will also firmly be on creating a very successful partnership with Novo," said Göran Ando, Chairman of Nanexa.

Learn more at https://nanexa.com/

For more information: richard.hayhurst@59north.bio

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SOURCE Nanexa