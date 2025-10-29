Myrio Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Leading Research Institutions to Advance Solid Tumor T cell Immunotherapeutics

Myrio Therapeutics, the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, and NYU Langone Health have entered a research collaboration to accelerate the development of next-generation T cell immunotherapies

Partnership with T cell experts Daniel J Powell Jr., PhD, and Mark Yarmarkovich, PhD

PHILADELPHIA, NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrio Therapeutics today announced a collaborative research partnership with the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Health to accelerate the development of next generation solid tumor T cell immunotherapeutics.

This tri-party agreement brings together complementary expertise in peptide HLA (pHLA) binder discovery, bispecific T-cell engager development and cell immunotherapies to overcome barriers to effective and durable immunotherapies through three core pillars:

Leveraging highly specific anti pHLA antibodies to directly attack the molecular drivers of cancer. Amplifying Innate Immune Functions: Coordinating approaches to harness and enhance the body's natural immune defenses.

Coordinating approaches to harness and enhance the body's natural immune defenses. Utilizing Novel CAR Architectures: Co-developing next-generation Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) with heightened sensitivity to a broader range of targets, including those with low abundance.

By combining their strengths, the three parties will generate deeper insights into these mechanisms and explore the therapeutic potential of these technologies. The next step will be to formally establish a company and initiate seed funding to move these advances toward clinical development.

Myrio Tx CEO, Dr Graeme Wald welcomed the collaboration as one where the sum of the parts is greater than the individuals. "This is a magnificent case of putting the best technologies and people together to develop products for solid tumor treatments. The next step will be to formally establish a company and initiate seed funding to move these advances toward clinical development."

"A major challenge in the development of cancer treatment is creating tolerable approaches that also deliver effective and long-lasting response in patients," said Daniel J Powell Jr. Ph.D., a professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. "By uniting the diverse expertise of these three groups, we are in an excellent position to create safe, effective, durable therapy for difficult-to-treat cancers."

"We are thrilled to move forward quickly with this collaboration, bringing together uniquely complementary technologies to tackle the challenges of solid tumors, said Mark Yarmarkovich, Assistant Professor, NYU Langone Health. By combining our platforms, we have the opportunity to create truly differentiated therapies that can change the treatment landscape and, most importantly, make a meaningful difference for patients."

About Myrio Therapeutics

Myrio Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing next-generation precision immunotherapies targeting oncogenic mutations using its proprietary pHLA binder technology. The company's programs focus on delivering transformative therapies for solid tumors, leveraging its extensive antibody library and robust preclinical pipeline. For more on the company, please see: https://myriotx.com

