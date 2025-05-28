Momentum Biotechnologies Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Two New Additions

BILLERICA, Mass. and FREISING, Germany, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Biotechnologies ("Momentum"), a contract research organization specializing in mass spectrometry-based drug discovery and proteomics, announced today the appointment of two new members to its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB"): Dr. Bernhard Küster and Dr. Mathias Wilhelm. Both are professors at the Technical University of Munich ("TUM") and co-founders of OmicScouts, a proteomics service provider recently acquired by Momentum (now operating as OmicScouts, A Momentum Biotechnologies Company).

"We are proud to add these two renowned scientists to our scientific advisory board," says Dr. Can Ozbal, Momentum's founder and CEO. "Their expertise in mass spectrometry, proteomics, and bioanalysis will be instrumental to our team as we continue to integrate proteomics into our service offerings to better support our clients in their drug discovery and development efforts."

Dr. Bernhard Küster is a Professor of Proteomics and Bioanalytics at the TUM School of Life Sciences, where his research focuses on chemical proteomics and precision medicine. He serves as Director of the Bavarian Biomolecular Mass Spectrometry Center and has published over 300 peer-reviewed scientific papers.

Dr. Mathias Wilhelm is a Professor of Computational Mass Spectrometry at the TUM School of Life Sciences. His research leverages state-of-the-art computational methods to develop novel tools for the analysis of mass spectrometry data. Wilhelm has contributed to 70+ peer-reviewed publications, including as first author on the 2014 Nature publication that introduced ProteomicsDB, the first mass spectrometry-based draft of the human proteome.

Drs. Küster and Wilhelm will join the existing members of Momentum's SAB: Dr. Ying Lu, Assistant Professor of Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Kevin Bateman, former Scientific Associate Vice President at Merck Research Laboratories. The collective experience of this distinguished team will provide significant benefit to Momentum, reflecting the company's dedication to providing high-quality, customized research solutions for their clients. Further evidence of this commitment can be seen at the upcoming American Society for Mass Spectrometry conference in Baltimore, Maryland, from June 1-5, 2025, where several members of the Momentum team will deliver oral and poster presentations highlighting recent innovations.

About Momentum Biotechnologies

Momentum Biotechnologies, founded in 2014, is a drug discovery partner providing specialized, cutting-edge mass spectrometry technologies to biopharmaceutical clients across the globe. Through a diverse array of services, including affinity-selection mass spectrometry (ASMS), covalent binding assays, proteomics / chemoproteomics, and small-molecule analysis, Momentum helps clients identify, validate, and characterize therapeutic leads, accelerating critical drug discovery efforts. Thanks to their proven workflows, state-of-the-art facilities, and extensive mass spectrometry experience, Momentum is uniquely positioned to deliver rapid, reliable answers to a wide range of pressing research questions. In early 2025, Momentum expanded to Europe, where it operates as OmicScouts, a Momentum Biotechnologies Company. For more information, please visit www.momentum.bio.

