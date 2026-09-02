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Press Releases

Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that management will present at, and participate in, the following upcoming investor conferences.

Conference Details 
  
Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference 
Format:Fireside chat and 1x1s
Presentation Date:September 8, 2026
Time:1:30 pm ET
Location:Boston, MA
Webcast link:HERE
  
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York 
Format:
1x1s
Participation Date:
September 10, 2026
Location:
New York, NY
  
H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
 
Format:
Fireside chat and 1x1s
Presentation Date:
September 15, 2026
Time:
10:30 am ET
Location:
New York, NY
Webcast link:
HERE


To request a 1x1 meeting, please contact your representative at the relevant bank.

Webcasts of the presentations will be available for approximately 90 days following each event on the “News & Events” section of Milestone's website www.milestonepharma.com.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is an emerging commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone’s lead product is CARDAMYST® (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker, which is FDA-approved for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. Etripamil is also in Phase 3 development for the control of symptomatic episodic attacks associated with AFib-RVR. https://milestonepharma.com/

Contact:

Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations 

Rebecca Novak, rnovak@milestonepharma.com


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