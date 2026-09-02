Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that management will present at, and participate in, the following upcoming investor conferences.
|Conference Details
|Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference
|Format:
|Fireside chat and 1x1s
|Presentation Date:
|September 8, 2026
|Time:
|1:30 pm ET
|Location:
|Boston, MA
|Webcast link:
|HERE
|Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York
|Format:
|1x1s
|Participation Date:
|September 10, 2026
|Location:
|New York, NY
|H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
|Format:
|Fireside chat and 1x1s
|Presentation Date:
|September 15, 2026
|Time:
|10:30 am ET
|Location:
|New York, NY
|Webcast link:
|HERE
To request a 1x1 meeting, please contact your representative at the relevant bank.
Webcasts of the presentations will be available for approximately 90 days following each event on the “News & Events” section of Milestone's website www.milestonepharma.com.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is an emerging commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone’s lead product is CARDAMYST® (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker, which is FDA-approved for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. Etripamil is also in Phase 3 development for the control of symptomatic episodic attacks associated with AFib-RVR. https://milestonepharma.com/
Contact:
Investor Relations
Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Relations
Rebecca Novak, rnovak@milestonepharma.com