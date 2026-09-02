Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that management will present at, and participate in, the following upcoming investor conferences.

Conference Details Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside chat and 1x1s Presentation Date: September 8, 2026 Time: 1:30 pm ET Location: Boston, MA Webcast link: HERE Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York Format:

1x1s Participation Date:

September 10, 2026 Location:

New York, NY H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format:

Fireside chat and 1x1s Presentation Date:

September 15, 2026 Time:

10:30 am ET Location:

New York, NY Webcast link:

HERE



To request a 1x1 meeting, please contact your representative at the relevant bank.

Webcasts of the presentations will be available for approximately 90 days following each event on the “News & Events” section of Milestone's website www.milestonepharma.com.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is an emerging commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone’s lead product is CARDAMYST® (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker, which is FDA-approved for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. Etripamil is also in Phase 3 development for the control of symptomatic episodic attacks associated with AFib-RVR. https://milestonepharma.com/

Contact:

Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

Rebecca Novak, rnovak@milestonepharma.com