Microbix Attending & Presenting at IPVS 2026

Presenting Results of Novel Product for Validation & QC of HPV Assays

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it will be attending IPVS 2026 and presenting results of a novel synthetic vaginal matrix designed to assist with validation and ongoing quality management of HPV molecular assays used in cervical cancer screening programs.

IPVS 2026 is the 38th annual conference of the International Papillomavirus Society, taking place in Athens, Greece October 22-25, 2026. IPVS 2026 brings together researchers, clinicians, and health professionals from around the world to present and share groundbreaking HPV research, and knowledge about papillomaviruses and their associated diseases. By fostering the exchange of evidence-based science, IPVS aims to advance the translation of research findings into innovative clinical applications and impactful public health policies. Visit https:/www.ipvsconference.org for further information.

At IPVS 2026, Microbix will present a jointly-authored poster titled " Synthetic Vaginal Matrix - A Promising New Approach For Laboratory Verification of Self-Collected Sample Types. " Authored by Dr. Laurence (Larry) Vaughan, Director of Medical Affairs at Waters Corporation, Pavel Zhelev, Microbix's Director of Product Management, and their respective colleagues, the poster describes the development of a renewable synthetic vaginal matrix for use with dry quality controls for HPV assays. In testing on an FDA-approved genotyping assay, dry controls reconstituted in the synthetic matrix detected the expected HPV genotypes and performed comparably to use with pooled vaginal matrix from healthy donors, with no signs of assay interference. The authors conclude that this potential product and approach can offer laboratories a practical new way to verify HPV test performance, including on self-collected specimens.

The Poster will be made available at https://www.microbix.com following its presentation at IPVS 2026.

Dr. Larry Vaughan, lead author of the poster, commented, "Self-collection of vaginal specimens is being increasingly adopted for cervical cancer-screening, as it improves access for individuals who face cultural, economic, or geographic barriers to collection by health professionals. Once available, this synthetic matrix should enable both the validation and widespread adoption of self-collection."

Pavel Zhelev, presenting author of the poster, also commented, "Self-collection is expanding faster than the tools available to validate its workflows and enable ongoing quality management. When made commercially available, this renewable synthetic matrix can provide laboratories with a reproducible way to verify HPV testing utilizing these methods, and the same approach is applicable to broader women's health and STI self-collection workflows."

Purchase or collaboration enquiries can be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix is a Canadian life sciences company working to advance global health through biological products that support diagnostic testing, laboratory quality assurance, and disease management. With 120 employees and fiscal 2025 revenues of C$18.6 million, Microbix helps diagnostics companies, clinical laboratories, and healthcare providers deliver accurate and reliable test results to improve patient care.

Microbix is an enabling partner to the global diagnostics industry, by providing proprietary antigens used by approximately 100 diagnostics manufacturers, alongside its portfolio of over 300 QAPs™ quality assessment products and QUANTDx™ reference materials. Its products support assay development and validation, technician training, site onboarding, external quality assessment, and quality assurance across entire test workflows. Microbix products are available in more than 30 countries through international distribution partners. The Company maintains ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications, U.S. FDA and Australian TGA registrations, Health Canada licences, and EU IVDR and CE-mark compliance.

Microbix also leverages its biological expertise to advance other proprietary products, including the thrombolytic drug Kinlytic® urokinase and reagents (e.g., DxTM®) for test-sample collection or processing. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Microbix trades on the TSX and OTCQX, supporting the quality, reliability, and effectiveness of healthcare. Visit https://www.microbix.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, all discussion of IPVS 2026, Waters Corporation, the novel potential product, the Poster, or their relevance, Microbix's products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit https://microbix.com or https://www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, Jim Currie, Deborah Honig, CEO CFO Investor Relations (905) 361-8910 (905) 361-8910 Adelaide Capital Markets (647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM™, Kinlytic®, QAPs™, and QUANTDx™ are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

The names of other organizations or their products may be protected by their respective trademarks.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

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