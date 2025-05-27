SUBSCRIBE
Median Technologies to Showcase iCRO’s Central and AI-Powered Imaging Services for Oncology Clinical Trials at ASCO 2025

May 27, 2025 | 
2 min read
  • Median is a leading provider of imaging services to the world’s top oncology pharma companies
  • ASCO abstracts position Median as highly differentiated provider of AI-imaging services for oncology trials
  • Median will host two presentation sessions to introduce its new solution for radiopharmaceutical image processing for oncology research at booth #11046

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:



Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA-PME scheme eligible, “Median” or the “Company”), manufacturer of eyonis®, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place from May 30 to June 2, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA.

Median’s team will be hosting interested parties at booth #11046, South Building, Hall A, McCormick Place, from May 31 to June 2 (exhibit dates), from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm CT, where it will share the most recent advances for its central and AI-powered imaging services for oncology clinical trials.

Median Technologies’ abstracts selected for online publication are available on the ASCO platform:

Abstract e24073: Technical Performance of the L3 Skeletal Muscle Index in CT

Abstract e13590: Using tumor growth modeling and informed neural networks as early predictive clinical endpoints

Median will host two 30-minute presentation sessions on how the Company’s new solution for radiopharmaceutical image processing is advancing oncology research. Sessions will take place at booth #11046 on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1, 11:30 am -12:00 pm CT.

The ASCO Annual Meeting is the world’s premier oncology conference, organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the largest oncology society in the world. Each year, the ASCO conference brings together more than 35,000 oncologists from all around the globe, and is attended by all medical, educational and industrial stakeholders involved in the field of oncology worldwide. More about the ASCO Annual Meeting: https://am.asco.org/

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis®, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.


Contacts

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES
Emmanuelle Leygues
VP, Corporate Marketing & Financial Communications
+33 6 10 93 58 88
emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Investors - SEITOSEI ACTIFIN
Ghislaine Gasparetto
+33 6 21 10 49 24
ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

U.S. media & investors - COHESION BUREAU
Chris Maggos
+41 79 367 6254
chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com

Press – ULYSSE COMMUNICATION
Bruno Arabian
+33 6 87 88 47 26
barabian@ulysse-communication.com
Nicolas Entz
+33 6 33 67 31 54
nentz@ulysse-communication.com

Europe Events
