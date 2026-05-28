SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MannKind to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

May 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 3 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Links to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on MannKind Corporation’s website at: https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. Recorded versions will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

CONTACT: Contacts:
Investor Relations
Kate Miranda
ir@mnkd.com

Media Relations
Christie Iacangelo
media@mnkd.com

Connecticut Southern California Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Insights
Germany can produce biotech winners. Europe must back them better.
May 27, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Insights
Inside Germany’s biotech capital infrastructure and innovation engine
May 21, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Richard Pazdur
Regulatory
Pazdur declines to announce candidacy for vacated FDA commissioner role
May 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Abstract blue and purple DNA molecule helix and brain. Genetic biotechnology engineering concept. Low poly style design. Geometric background. Wireframe light graphic connection structure. Vector
ALS
QurAlis’ Phase 2 data bolster case for genetic approach to sporadic ALS
May 5, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie