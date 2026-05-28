MannKind to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 3 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Links to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on MannKind Corporation’s website at: https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. Recorded versions will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

CONTACT: Contacts: Investor Relations Kate Miranda ir@mnkd.com Media Relations Christie Iacangelo media@mnkd.com