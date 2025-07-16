Made Scientific and Sentinel BioTherapeutics Announce Strategic Manufacturing Partnership to Advance Ph I/II Allogeneic ePP Encapsulated Cell Therapy Program

PRINCETON, N.J. and HOUSTON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Scientific, a leading U.S.-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Sentinel BioTherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing encapsulated cell-based immunotherapies for solid tumors, today announced a strategic manufacturing partnership to support the Phase I/II clinical development of Sentinel's SENT-001.

SENT-001 is an allogeneic, encapsulated cell therapy leveraging genetically engineered allogeneic ARPE-19 cells to enable localized delivery of native human IL-2 (interleukin-2) to the peritoneal or pleural cavities. The therapy was previously evaluated under clinical trial NCT05538624, a multicenter, open-label Phase I study for patients with high-grade serous adenocarcinoma of the ovary, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneum. Sentinel BioTherapeutics is the first spinout company of RBL LLC, a Houston-based biotech accelerator focused on accelerating novel therapeutic delivery technologies to clinic.

As part of the collaboration, Made Scientific will establish a new GMP Master Cell Bank and support both process optimization and clinical GMP drug product manufacturing of SENT-001 as an off-the-shelf product, enabling Sentinel's phase I/II study to include re-dosing and combinations with targeted immunotherapy drugs. The drug product manufacturing strategy introduces a closed, scalable production model designed to enhance operational efficiency, increase throughput, and reduce both manufacturing time and overall cost of goods (COGs). This approach not only facilitates clinical scalability but also strengthens the therapy's long-term economic sustainability by automating manufacturing workflows, minimizing resource requirements, and maximizing drug product yield.

"This partnership builds on our shared track record of innovation and delivery," said Syed T. Husain, Chairman & CEO of Made Scientific. "It also leverages MADE's newly established Princeton, NJ site—purpose-built to support partners like Sentinel from early clinical development through late-stage and commercial manufacturing."

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to bring localized immunotherapies to patients with hard-to-treat solid tumors," said Rima Chakrabarti, MD, CEO of Sentinel BioTherapeutics. "MADE's deep cell therapy expertise and agile GMP execution capabilities will accelerate our progress as we advance SENT-001 through Phase I/II development. As RBL's first spinout company, we are demonstrating how the right strategic partnerships can rapidly translate breakthrough medical technologies from concept to clinic, making these innovative treatments accessible to the patients who need them most."

About Made Scientific



Made Scientific is a leading U.S.-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to advancing the field of cell therapy. Since 2019, the company has specialized in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for early- to mid-stage clinical trials. Over time, it has evolved into a full-spectrum, clinical-to-commercial service provider. Operating from two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in New Jersey, Made Scientific combines the agility and innovation of a specialist CDMO with the global expertise and resources of GC Corporation of South Korea, a world leader in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

About Sentinel BioTherapeutics



Sentinel BioTherapeutics, a portfolio company of RBL LLC, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering localized immune-modulating therapies for tumors that are unresponsive to current treatments. Sentinel's lead platform delivers potent cytokines, such as IL-2, via encapsulated allogeneic cell-based protein producers (ePPs) designed for intraperitoneal or intrathoracic administration—priming the systemic immune system while minimizing systemic toxicity. With an active IND, Fast Track and Orphan Disease designations, and a scalable GMP process, Sentinel is committed to bringing more treatment options to the cancer patient's bedside.

About RBL LLC



RBL LLC is a pioneering biotech venture creation studio based in Houston that is dedicated to accelerating the development of breakthrough medical technologies and therapies through company formation. RBL provides entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators with infrastructure, financial support and strategic guidance as well as access to laboratory space and shared resources in the Texas Medical Center Helix Park. For more information, please visit https://www.rbl-llc.com/.

Media Contact:



Russo Partners



David Schull or Liz Phillips



(347) 956-7697



david.schull@russopartnersllc.com | elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com

Made Scientific



media@madescientific.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/made-scientific-and-sentinel-biotherapeutics-announce-strategic-manufacturing-partnership-to-advance-ph-iii-allogeneic-epp-encapsulated-cell-therapy-program-302505617.html

SOURCE Made Scientific, Inc.