Lupin Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Data on LNP7457 (PRMT5 inhibitor) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology - Annual Meeting 2025

MUMBAI, India, NAPLES, Fla. and CHICAGO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) will present data from its Phase 1a clinical trial evaluating LNP7457, a PRMT5 inhibitor, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois, from May 30 to June 3, 2025. The presentation titled 'A phase 1 dose escalation study of LNP7457 (PRMT5 inhibitor) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors,' will be featured in the Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology session. It can be viewed at Poster Board #422 on June 2, 2025, from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm (CDT).

Key findings from the study include:

LNP7457 is generally safe and well tolerated in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, with desirable PK/PD profile and no impact of food on the pharmacokinetics.

The maximum tolerated dose, recommended phase 2 dose was determined based on safety, efficacy, PK/PD data, aligning with preclinical findings and the known safety profile of PRMT5 inhibitors.

"We are delighted to share the initial results from Phase I study of our PRMT5 Inhibitor, a novel epigenetic onco-therapeutic targeted for monotherapy. We are committed to innovation and advancing cutting-edge science to offer meaningful therapeutic options for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers," said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.

Current data from Lupin indicates that LNP7457 is unique within its field and appears to be safe and well-tolerated as a SAM-competitive PRMT5 inhibitor. Lupin will continue to study the efficacy of LNP7457 in its phase 1b trial in India and explore its potential for treatment of cancers with significant unmet medical needs.

Details of the Presentation:

Date and time: June 2, 2025 , 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm (CDT)

, – Location: Hall A - Posters and Exhibits | McCormick Place, Chicago, IL

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Sub Track: Small Molecules

Clinical Trial Registration Number: CTRI/2023/07/054753

Doi: 10.1200/JCO.2025.43.16_suppl.3107

Abstract Number: 3107

Poster Board Number: 422

Abstract link https://www.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/ABSTRACT486328

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 23,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions. To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461104/Lupin_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lupin-announces-presentation-of-phase-1-data-on-lnp7457-prmt5-inhibitor-at-the-american-society-of-clinical-oncology---annual-meeting-2025-302465586.html

SOURCE Lupin Limited