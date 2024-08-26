Liquid Handling Technology Market to Capture $14.56 Bn by 2033

The global liquid handling technology market size to surpass USD 6.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 14.56 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The various benefits that liquid handling technologies provide across various disciplines increase their demand and driving the market.

Key Insights of the Liquid Handling Technology Market

By region, North America dominated the liquid handling technology market by 41.12% in 2023.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By product, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By type, the semi-automated liquid handling segment dominated the market in 2023.

By type, the automated liquid handling segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the drug discovery & ADME tox research segment held the largest share in liquid handling technology market in 2023.

By end-use, the academic & research institutes segment dominated the market in 2023.

Liquid Handling Technology: Streamlining Lab Efficiency

The liquid handling technology market has been growing steadily due to the increasing demand for accuracy and efficiency in laboratory procedures. As research and development activities expand, particularly in fields like drug discovery and biotechnology, the need for advanced liquid handling solutions has also risen. Innovation in automation, miniaturization, and integration with digital systems have further fueled this growth. In current times the market has seen a shift toward more sophisticated systems capable of integrating with other lab technologies, such as laboratory information management systems and data analytics tools. This integration allows for more streamlined workflows, better fata management, and improved overall lab efficiency.

key Market Players in the Liquid Handling Technology

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

· Eppendorf SE.

· Gilson, Inc

· Tecan Group Ltd.

· PerkinElmer

· Danaher Corporation

· SPT Labtech

· Agilent Technologies, Inc

· Hamilton Company

Recent Developments in Liquid Handling Technology Market



Company Name Hamilton Headquarters Nevada, U.S., North America Development In May 2024, Hamilton is pleased to announce the debut of ZEUS X1, its newest invention. Hamilton is a leading global provider of automated liquid handling workstations, sample management systems, and precision measurement instruments. ZEUS X1 blends cutting-edge air displacement pipetting technology with Hamilton’s cutting-edge CO-RE®II technology, all designed for smooth OEM integration. With a variety of active monitoring and correction techniques, our automated pipetting module overcomes the difficulties associated with pipetting and guarantees process security throughout.





Company Name SPT Labtech Headquarters Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom, Europe Development In July 2024, with the introduction of mosquito Gen3, SPT Labtech increased the range of liquid handling products for nanoliters. This new model is the most accessible and small in the mosquito line, and it makes next-generation sequencing (NGS) more affordable for labs by increasing laboratory access to cutting-edge downsizing technology. Within a compact benchtop size, Mosquito Gen3 offers accurate multi-channel pipetting from 500 nL to 5 µL with fast plate-to-plate action across three potential deck locations.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share of 41.12%

In 2023 North America specifically the U.S. holds the largest market share of 41.12% of the liquid handling technology market. The region’s dominance can be attributed to its well established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, which heavily rely on advanced laboratory automation solutions. The rising importance of precision medicine and personalized healthcare in the region of North America has spurred the demand for innovative liquid handling systems. Significant investments by the government of the US and major industry players in research and development have boosted the adoption of these technologies.

For example, The United States continues to be a place for groundbreaking research in genomics and proteomics, in which precise liquid handling technology is crucial and important. The region’s technological prowess, combined with a strong focus on improving lab efficiency ensures North America remains at the forefront of liquid handling technology market.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growing, Experiencing Rapid Growth

The region Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the in the forecast period for liquid handling technology market. In 2023 the region made the revenue of USD 1,199 million which is huge in numbers. The expansion of biopharma in the region is the driving factor of the liquid handling technology market. The expansion of biotechnology and contract research organizations are also the factors driving the market in Asia-pacific. Countries like China, Japan and India are at the forefront of liquid handling technology market in Asia Pacific. Significant investments in life sciences, particularly in areas such as drug development and advanced healthcare have fueled the demand for sophisticated liquid handling systems.

Supported by government initiatives like biopharma mission, India has made notable strides in its bioeconomy, growing from USD 10 billion in 2015 do an estimated USD 130 billion in 2024.

In July 2020, India’s first locally produced quadrivalent human papilloma virus (qHPV) Vaccine against cervical cancer received approval from the drug controller general of India (DGCI). This vaccine, supported by DBT and biotechnology industry research assistance council (BIRAC), is it testament to India’s growing capabilities in biopharma and its increasing reliance on advanced liquid handling technologies.

Driver

Automating Liquid Handling: Driving Market Growth

Automated liquid handling equipment is essential in modern laboratories, offering precision, efficiency and consistency. These devices vary in size and design, tailored to specific applications across different fields. At the core of these machines is a motorized pipette or syringe, often attached to a robotic arm, which dispenses a precise amount of liquid sample into a designated container. This automated process significantly reduces the chances of human error, ensuring that liquid handling tasks are carried out with high accuracy.

To meet diverse laboratory needs, some models come with additional lab equipment such as heater-cooler plates, which allow the liquid handling process to be more thorough and adaptable to various experimental requirements. These adjustments make sure that the entire process is not only efficient but also precise, enhancing the overall quality of laboratory work.

For instance, in 2022, SPT Labtech introduced the apricot DC1, a compact 4-in-1 automated liquid handling device. This innovation has transformed routine manual pipetting tasks such as mixing, pooling aliquoting, and preparing liquids dilution.

Restraint

Liquid Handling Challenges: Error and Skill Gaps

Potential error in the working systems is the main challenge that could hinder the market’s growth during the forecast period. Despite their precision, automated systems are not immune to mistakes, which can be offered due to various factors such as equipment malfunction, software glitches, or improper calibration. These are also can lead to inaccurate results, compromised research outcomes and waste resources. For instance, a minor error in liquid volume dispensed by an automated pipette could skew experimental data, leading to faulty conclusions.

Opportunity

Sustainability in Liquid Handling: A Market Trend

For the manufacturers in liquid handling technology market sustainability has become a key focus area in the past few years. As with time the biotechnology industry is shifting towards more and more ecofriendly practices, there is a growing emphasis on developing liquid handling systems that minimize environmental impact. This trend represents a significant opportunity for companies to innovate and differentiate their products by offering sustainable solutions.

One of the primary things that manufacturers are doing is reducing plastic waste which is the best way to address sustainability. Traditional liquid handling systems, especially those that are dependent on disposable plastic tips and containers, contribute huge amounts of laboratory waste to the environment. The counter this, companies are developing reusable components and promoting this use of recyclable materials.

For instance, in May of 2024, Launch of Eppendorf’s new line of pipettes, which features reduced plastic use and enhanced energy efficiency.

The Consumables Segment Dominated in 2023

The consumables segment led the liquid handling technology market in 2023. Essential in lab operations, consumables like pipette tips, PCR plates, and cell culture plates play a crucial role in ensuring accurate and reliable outcomes. These tools are indispensable for precise liquid transfers and other laboratory tasks, contributing to improved workflow efficiency and cost reduction.

Semi-Automated Liquid Handling to Sustain as a Leader

Semi-automated liquid handling dominated the type of segment of liquid handling technology market in 2023. This semi-automated liquid handling systems strike a balance between manual and fully automated processes which directly allows laboratories to enhance productivity while maintaining some level of manual control. They are particularly beneficial for tasks that require precision but do not demand complete automation. For instance, technicians can manually move a hand between vessels while the system automates other aspects of process, which reduces human error.

Drug Discovery & ADME Tox Research to Remain the Largest Application

In 2023, drug Discovery & ADME tox research had the largest share of liquid handling technology market in application segment. Automated liquid handling systems are pivotal drug development, particularly for high throughput screening of fast molecular libraries. The speed and precision offered by these technologies accelerate the discovery of new drug candidates and chemical probes. The segments dominance underscores the critical role of liquid handling in advancing pharmaceutical research and development.

Academic And Research Institutes Segment to Sustain the Dominance

By induce segment vacuuming and Research Institute segment let the market in 2023. Researching genomics and proteomics, relies heavily on liquid handling for processes like sample dispensing and analysis. These activities are vital for advancing specific knowledge and innovation, making liquid handling technologies essential tools in academic and research settings. The dominance of this segment reflects the growing importance of research in driving technological advancements in the life sciences.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Products

Consumables

Regents Disposable Tips Tubes & Plates Others

Automated Workstations

Standalone Workstations Integrated Workstations

Small Devices

Pipettes

Electronic Pipettes Manual Pipettes Pipette Controllers Burettes Dispensers Others



By Type

Semi-automated Liquid Handling

Automated Liquid Handling

Manual Liquid Handling

By Application

Drug Discovery & & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

By End-use

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region

North America

U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Thailands

Europe

Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait



