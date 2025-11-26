Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals To Present Phase 2 SPRING Trial of LHP588, a Next-Generation Gingipain Inhibitor for the Treatment of P. gingivalis-Positive Alzheimer’s Disease, at CTAD 2025

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine to address major unmet medical needs, announced a poster presentation at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) 2025 conference in San Diego, California on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, from 7:15 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (P230).

The poster, titled " The SPRING Trial: Treatment of P. gingivalis–Positive Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Disease with the Second-Generation Gingipain Inhibitor LHP588 ," highlights the rationale, design, and previous clinical data supporting the ongoing Phase 2 SPRING trial (NCT06847321). The National Institute on Aging (NIA) recently awarded $49.2 million to Lighthouse to conduct the SPRING trial, underscoring the evidence supporting this novel mechanism of action.

The SPRING trial (Stopping PRogression of P. gINGivalis-Positive AD with Gingipain Inhibition) builds upon the findings of a previous clinical study, the GAIN trial of atuzaginstat, which demonstrated that treatment with the gingipain inhibitor slowed cognitive decline in mild-moderate Alzheimer's patients with P. gingivalis detected in saliva. The second-generation compound, LHP588, was developed to overcome limitations of the earlier molecule, offering improved safety and target engagement, with once-daily oral dosing.

"LHP588 represents a significant advancement in our effort to target a bacterial driver of Alzheimer's disease with a high-precision oral medication," said Michael Detke, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals. "By focusing on P. gingivalis–positive patients and integrating biomarker-guided selection we can maximize the benefit to patients with mild-moderate AD, for which there are no other disease-modifying therapies. We are excited to be enrolling and expanding the number of patients across the United States in 2026."

About Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals



Lighthouse develops small-molecule therapeutics, leveraging translational insights and extensive clinical experience to address chronic degenerative and inflammatory disorders, with a lead clinical program focused on Alzheimer's disease. www.lighthousepharma.com

Research described in this press release is supported by the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R01AG088524. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Media Contact: info@lighthousepharma.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lighthouse-pharmaceuticals-to-present-phase-2-spring-trial-of-lhp588-a-next-generation-gingipain-inhibitor-for-the-treatment-of-p-gingivalis-positive-alzheimers-disease-at-ctad-2025-302626220.html

SOURCE Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals