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Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York City.

The live event and a replay of the presentation can be accessed via the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals    
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.   

For Media Inquiries: 
Dave Belian 
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
lexinvest@lexpharma.com  
  
For Investor Inquiries: 
Lisa DeFrancesco 
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
lexinvest@lexpharma.com 


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