Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data for LX1001, First-Ever Gene Therapy to Impact the Underlying Genetic Cause of APOE4-Associated Alzheimer’s Disease, at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference

Dose-dependent increase in neuroprotective APOE2 expression in all participants with ongoing durability at 12 months

Consistent reductions across CSF tau biomarkers and tau PET in majority of participants

LX1001 well tolerated across all dose cohorts with no reports of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA)

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering treatments for genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease, today announced positive interim results from the Phase 1/2 study of LX1001 (NCT03634007) for the treatment of APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Treatment with LX1001 led to dose-dependent increases in APOE2 protein expression and improvements in AD-associated tau biomarkers, measures which have been closely correlated with cognitive outcomes. LX1001 also demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no reports of ARIA1. The data were presented today in a late-breaking oral presentation at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in Madrid, Spain and expand the body of evidence on LX1001 as a potential therapy for the more progressive course of Alzheimer’s seen in APOE4 homozygotes.

“APOE4 homozygotes are approximately 15 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than the general population, have faster disease progression, and have an increased risk of ARIA with currently available therapies that can cause serious complications,” said Dr. Kim Johnson, Division Chief, Memory Disorders at the Department of Neurology of Duke University School of Medicine and a principal investigator in the Phase 1/2 study. “Today’s results suggest the potential of LX1001, which based on available data is well tolerated without reports of ARIA. The study also resulted in notable reductions in tau biomarkers, which suggest a possible effect on Alzheimer’s disease pathology.”

LX1001 is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate designed to deliver the protective APOE2 allele into the central nervous system of APOE4 homozygous patients, who have two copies of the toxic APOE4 allele. APOE2 is associated with a significantly lower risk of Alzheimer’s onset and slower disease progression. In the Phase 1/2 study, which completed enrollment in Q4 2023, fifteen patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild or moderate AD were dosed with LX1001 in four dose-ascending cohorts. The study’s primary objective was to assess safety and tolerability, with secondary outcomes including cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) APOE2 protein expression and change in tau and amyloid biomarkers.

“In light of the rapid progression of Alzheimer’s disease in this population, these data highlight the therapeutic potential of delivering APOE2, which can impact multiple mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease upstream of any specific pathway and thereby meaningfully alter the devastating course of this complex disease,” said Dr. Sandi See Tai, Chief Development Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics. “These data are highly encouraging and provide clinical evidence of the unique and targeted mechanism of LX1001 to potentially treat Alzheimer’s disease.”

The interim Phase 1/2 data include follow-up through 12-months for dose Cohorts 1 through 3 and follow-up through 6-months for dose Cohort 4, demonstrating:

CSF APOE2 protein expression in all participants, with dose- and time-dependent increases in expression and durability out to 12 months

Stabilization of amyloid pathology in the majority of participants, with minimal change from baseline in Aß42/40 ratio and amyloid PET

Consistent reductions across CSF tau biomarkers including CSF T-tau, P-tau181, P-tau217 2 and P-tau231 2 , in over two thirds of participants relative to baseline and natural history

and P-tau231 , in over two thirds of participants relative to baseline and natural history Reductions at 6 months in global tau PET 3 SUVR in 5 of 6 participants and in regional SUVR in a majority of participants across all brain regions

SUVR in 5 of 6 participants and in regional SUVR in a majority of participants across all brain regions Participants with moderate AD (n=4) generally demonstrated the most improvement across various biomarker endpoints

Four SAEs were reported, with three deemed unrelated to treatment and one event of mild-moderate sensorineural hearing loss assessed as possibly related to treatment with repeat audiometry pending.

The Company has initiated engagement with FDA on these data and expects to provide an update on regulatory interactions and further LX1001 development plans in 2025.

About LX1001

LX1001 is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4-homozygous Alzheimer’s disease. Individuals homozygous for APOE4, an allele of the gene APOE, are approximately 15 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than the general population, and it is estimated that there are approximately 900,000 APOE4 homozygous patients with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. Conversely, individuals homozygous for the APOE allele APOE2 are 40% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than the general population. LX1001 is designed to express the protective APOE2 gene in the central nervous system of APOE4 homozygous patients, potentially slowing or halting the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. LX1001 has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to transforming healthcare by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease are treated. Using a stepwise development approach, Lexeo is leveraging early proof-of-concept functional and biomarker data to advance a pipeline of cardiovascular and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease programs.

1 Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) refer to MRI findings observed in patients receiving anti-amyloid therapies for Alzheimer’s disease. ARIA is most commonly observed as brain swelling and/or microhemorrhages and has a higher incidence in patients who are APOE4 allele carriers.

2 CSF P-tau217 and P-tau231 collected only in Cohorts 2, 3 and 4; all Cohort 4 samples, including 6 month and 12 month, pending analysis

3 Tau PET performed only in Cohorts 3 and 4; Cohort 4 12-mth visits pending analysis

