Illustration of a brain with DNA strands in the background
Opinion
Cell and Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s—But Challenges Remain
Longeveron and Lexeo Therapeutics are working on CGT therapies to treat Alzheimer’s disease, but it’s not clear whether they have a better chance of success than traditional approaches.
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Boy sitting in a wheelchair
Friedreich’s ataxia
Lexeo’s Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise for Friedreich’s Ataxia Cardiomyopathy
Lexeo Therapeutics’ investigational gene therapy reduces left ventricular volume and wall thickness in patients with Friedreich’s ataxia, according to a small study.
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: An FDA blue van drives towards cardiac-s
Policy
Regulatory Pathway Widening for Cardiac Gene Therapy Hopefuls
Separate challenges exist for companies developing gene therapies for rare and common cardiovascular conditions, experts told BioSpace.
March 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Nasdaq signage and building in New York City
Deals
Lexeo Therapeutics Launches $100M IPO to Fund Cardio, Alzheimer’s Candidates
The New York-based genetic medicine company, which expects gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, joins a small group of biotechs that have launched initial public offerings this year.
November 3, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: IPO concept art showing stacks of coins
Deals
Lexeo, Abivax File for IPOs on Nasdaq Amid Industry-Wide Drought
Despite a sharp downturn in initial public offering activity, New York-based gene therapy company Lexeo Therapeutics and French biotech Abivax are seeking funding for their lead candidate programs.
October 2, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Covaxin, Celyad Hold, CRISPR’s Next Step
The biopharma industry ended February and began March with plenty of clinical trial news. BioSpace shares the highlights.
March 4, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
Drug Development
LEXEO Gene Therapy for Alzheimer’s Shows Early Promise
LEXEO Therapeutics has announced positive initial data from its Phase I/II trial of LX1001, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
March 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Biotech Bay
Investors Pour $360 Million into Cutting-Edge Biotechs
Obsidian Therapeutics and three other pharmaceutical companies announced successful Series B raises to propel pipeline candidates further down the track toward clinical studies and approvals.
September 9, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
  • NextGen Class of 2022
Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Phase 1/2 Clinical Data of LX2006 for the Treatment of Friedreich Ataxia Cardiomyopathy
July 15, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Investor Webcast to Report Interim Phase 1/2 Clinical Data of LX2006 for the Treatment of Friedreich Ataxia Cardiomyopathy on Monday, July 15, 2024
July 11, 2024
 · 
4 min read
News
Lexeo Therapeutics Appoints Tim Van Hauwermeiren to its Board of Directors
July 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Lexeo Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
May 9, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Pharm Country
Lexeo Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences
May 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Lexeo Therapeutics Announces License Agreement to Accelerate Development of LX2006 for the Treatment of Friedreich Ataxia Cardiomyopathy
April 22, 2024
 · 
7 min read
FDA
Lexeo Therapeutics Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for LX2006, an AAV-Based Gene Therapy Candidate for the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia Cardiomyopathy
April 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $95.0 Million Equity Financing
March 13, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Lexeo Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
March 11, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Pharm Country
Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Oversubscribed $95.0 Million Equity Financing
March 11, 2024
 · 
5 min read
