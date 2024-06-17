LEXEO Therapeutics
Longeveron and Lexeo Therapeutics are working on CGT therapies to treat Alzheimer’s disease, but it’s not clear whether they have a better chance of success than traditional approaches.
Lexeo Therapeutics’ investigational gene therapy reduces left ventricular volume and wall thickness in patients with Friedreich’s ataxia, according to a small study.
Separate challenges exist for companies developing gene therapies for rare and common cardiovascular conditions, experts told BioSpace.
The New York-based genetic medicine company, which expects gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, joins a small group of biotechs that have launched initial public offerings this year.
Despite a sharp downturn in initial public offering activity, New York-based gene therapy company Lexeo Therapeutics and French biotech Abivax are seeking funding for their lead candidate programs.
The biopharma industry ended February and began March with plenty of clinical trial news. BioSpace shares the highlights.
LEXEO Therapeutics has announced positive initial data from its Phase I/II trial of LX1001, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
Obsidian Therapeutics and three other pharmaceutical companies announced successful Series B raises to propel pipeline candidates further down the track toward clinical studies and approvals.
