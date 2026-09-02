Levicept Announces Attendance at Cantor and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conferences 2026

SANDWICH, United Kingdom, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levicept Ltd, a biotechnology company focused on the development of LEVI-04, a first-in-class clinical-stage treatment for osteoarthritis (OA), today announces its attendance at two major global banking conferences in H2 2026:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026 (New York, 9 – 11 September)

Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (London, 16 – 19 November)

CEO of Levicept Eliot Forster and CFO Darlene Deptula-Hicks are available for meetings in New York on September 9th at the Waldorf Astoria New York, 301 Park Avenue, New York NY 10022.

Levicept is advancing a uniquely positioned potential non-opioid therapeutic for OA, a condition which affects millions of patients worldwide. Results from Levicept’s Phase II trial of its LEVI-04 (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT05618782) were published in The Lanceti and demonstrated significant improvements in pain, function and patient global outcomes and a differentiated safety profile. In addition, Levicept has presented analysis suggesting LEVI-04 may be acting to modify disease in OA at major scientific conferences including ACR Convergence 2025 and EULAR 2026. The Company believes LEVI-04 is the only molecule to demonstrate the potential for disease modification alongside analgesia in a clinical study with patients with OA.

Levicept

Eliot Forster, CEO - eliot@levicept.com

Media Enquiries

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles - Sue@charles-consultants.com +44 (0)7968 726585

Chris Gardner - Chris@CGComms.onmicrosoft.com +44 (0)7956 031077



About Levicept – www.levicept.com

Levicept Ltd is a UK-based biotechnology company developing the first in a new class of novel, safe and efficacious biological therapies, LEVI-04, p75NTR-Fc, for the treatment of osteoarthritis and chronic pain. LEVI-04 inhibits NT-3, one of the neurotrophin family of proteins. LEVI-04 has completed a Phase II clinical trial in more than 500 patients with osteoarthritis. It is estimated that the market opportunity for drugs that treat osteoarthritis is worth in excess of $10 billion. LEVI-04 was discovered by Levicept’s founder, Simon Westbrook. Levicept’s investors include Medicxi, Advent Life Sciences, Gilde Healthcare and Pfizer Ventures.

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i Conaghan P, et al. LANCET Volume 407, Issue 10535, 28 March–3 April 2026, Pages 1237-1248