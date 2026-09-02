SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Levicept Announces Attendance at Cantor and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conferences 2026

September 2, 2026 | 
2 min read

SANDWICH, United Kingdom, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levicept Ltd, a biotechnology company focused on the development of LEVI-04, a first-in-class clinical-stage treatment for osteoarthritis (OA), today announces its attendance at two major global banking conferences in H2 2026:

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026 (New York, 9 – 11 September)
  • Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (London, 16 – 19 November)

CEO of Levicept Eliot Forster and CFO Darlene Deptula-Hicks are available for meetings in New York on September 9th at the Waldorf Astoria New York, 301 Park Avenue, New York NY 10022.

Levicept is advancing a uniquely positioned potential non-opioid therapeutic for OA, a condition which affects millions of patients worldwide. Results from Levicept’s Phase II trial of its LEVI-04 (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT05618782) were published in The Lanceti and demonstrated significant improvements in pain, function and patient global outcomes and a differentiated safety profile. In addition, Levicept has presented analysis suggesting LEVI-04 may be acting to modify disease in OA at major scientific conferences including ACR Convergence 2025 and EULAR 2026. The Company believes LEVI-04 is the only molecule to demonstrate the potential for disease modification alongside analgesia in a clinical study with patients with OA.

Levicept

Eliot Forster, CEO - eliot@levicept.com

Media Enquiries

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles - Sue@charles-consultants.com +44 (0)7968 726585

Chris Gardner - Chris@CGComms.onmicrosoft.com +44 (0)7956 031077

About Levicept – www.levicept.com

Levicept Ltd is a UK-based biotechnology company developing the first in a new class of novel, safe and efficacious biological therapies, LEVI-04, p75NTR-Fc, for the treatment of osteoarthritis and chronic pain. LEVI-04 inhibits NT-3, one of the neurotrophin family of proteins. LEVI-04 has completed a Phase II clinical trial in more than 500 patients with osteoarthritis. It is estimated that the market opportunity for drugs that treat osteoarthritis is worth in excess of $10 billion. LEVI-04 was discovered by Levicept’s founder, Simon Westbrook. Levicept’s investors include Medicxi, Advent Life Sciences, Gilde Healthcare and Pfizer Ventures.

Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/levicept-ltd
____________________________________

i Conaghan P, et al. LANCET Volume 407, Issue 10535, 28 March–3 April 2026, Pages 1237-1248


Europe Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Insights
Fragile X at a turning point: Breaking through the clinical bottleneck
August 27, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Insights
Rewriting the rules of CMV prevention
August 20, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Illustration of office chair concept showing one chair upright and four knocked down
Job Trends
7 biopharma M&A deals where layoffs followed
August 20, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Doctor holding syringe on Italy flag background. Medical professional holding syringe with Italian flag in the background
Insights
Italian biotech gains momentum as VC funding, tech transfer environment improve
August 17, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker