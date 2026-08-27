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News   Drug Development

Fragile X at a turning point: Breaking through the clinical bottleneck

August 27, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Hilary Rosselot, executive director at the National Fragile X Foundation and Jordi Fàbrega, co-founder & CEO at CONNECTA Therapeutics. From trial endpoints and placebo effects to neuroplasticity modulation, we explore what it will take to build a sustainable path to the first approved therapy.

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Hilary Rosselot, executive director at the National Fragile X Foundation and Jordi Fàbrega, co-founder & CEO at CONNECTA Therapeutics. From the challenge of credible endpoints and persistent placebo effects to the promise of neuroplasticity modulation, we examine the steps needed to move the field toward its first approved therapy.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Hilary Rosselot, Executive Director, National Fragile X Foundation

Jordi Fàbrega, Co-Founder & CEO, CONNECTA Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts BioSpace Insights Denatured Clinical research Europe Rare diseases Regulatory Patient recruitment FDA Patient advocacy Fragile X
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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