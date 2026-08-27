Fragile X at a turning point: Breaking through the clinical bottleneck

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Hilary Rosselot, executive director at the National Fragile X Foundation and Jordi Fàbrega, co-founder & CEO at CONNECTA Therapeutics. From the challenge of credible endpoints and persistent placebo effects to the promise of neuroplasticity modulation, we examine the steps needed to move the field toward its first approved therapy.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Hilary Rosselot, Executive Director, National Fragile X Foundation

Jordi Fàbrega, Co-Founder & CEO, CONNECTA Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.