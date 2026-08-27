Fragile X at a turning point: Breaking through the clinical bottleneck

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Hilary Rosselot, executive director at the National Fragile X Foundation and Jordi Fàbrega, co-founder & CEO at CONNECTA Therapeutics. From trial endpoints and placebo effects to neuroplasticity modulation, we explore what it will take to build a sustainable path to the first approved therapy.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Hilary Rosselot, executive director at the National Fragile X Foundation and Jordi Fàbrega, co-founder & CEO at CONNECTA Therapeutics. From the challenge of credible endpoints and persistent placebo effects to the promise of neuroplasticity modulation, we examine the steps needed to move the field toward its first approved therapy.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Hilary Rosselot, Executive Director, National Fragile X Foundation
Jordi Fàbrega, Co-Founder & CEO, CONNECTA Therapeutics
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.