Rewriting the rules of CMV prevention

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Ian McGowan, Chief Medical Officer at Synklino and James Hunter, associate professor of transplantation at Oxford University. We explore transplantation and antiviral innovation and why CMV remains one of the most persistent and consequential challenges facing transplant patients today.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Ian McGowan, Chief Medical Officer at Synklino and James Hunter, associate professor of transplantation at Oxford University. We dig into transplant medicine and antiviral advances to show why CMV continues to be one of the most stubborn and high‑impact threats for patients after transplantation.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Ian McGowan, CMO, Synklino
James Hunter, Associate Professor of Transplantation, Oxford University
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.