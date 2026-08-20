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News   Drug Development

Rewriting the rules of CMV prevention

August 20, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Ian McGowan, Chief Medical Officer at Synklino and James Hunter, associate professor of transplantation at Oxford University. We explore transplantation and antiviral innovation and why CMV remains one of the most persistent and consequential challenges facing transplant patients today.

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Ian McGowan, Chief Medical Officer at Synklino and James Hunter, associate professor of transplantation at Oxford University. We dig into transplant medicine and antiviral advances to show why CMV continues to be one of the most stubborn and high‑impact threats for patients after transplantation.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Ian McGowan, CMO, Synklino

James Hunter, Associate Professor of Transplantation, Oxford University

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts BioSpace Insights Denatured Clinical research Government Europe
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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