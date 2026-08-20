Rewriting the rules of CMV prevention

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Ian McGowan, Chief Medical Officer at Synklino and James Hunter, associate professor of transplantation at Oxford University. We dig into transplant medicine and antiviral advances to show why CMV continues to be one of the most stubborn and high‑impact threats for patients after transplantation.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Ian McGowan, CMO, Synklino

James Hunter, Associate Professor of Transplantation, Oxford University

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.