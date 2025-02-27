LEO Pharma Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 DELTA China Trial with Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) Cream in Chinese Patients with Moderate to Severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE)

The phase 3 clinical trial investigated Anzupgo ® in Chinese adults and adolescents (aged 12 and above) with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate. 1

The safety profile and pharmacokinetics (PK) data remained consistent with previous trial findings, with Anzupgo generally well tolerated and with low systemic exposure.1

BALLERUP, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced the positive results for the primary endpoint from the double-blind treatment period of the DELTA China trial. DELTA China is a phase 3 clinical trial with Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) 20mg/g cream, a topical pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, for the potential treatment of Chinese adults and adolescents (aged 12 and above) with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate.1





The phase 3 trial consists of a 16-week randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled, treatment period, followed by an open-label treatment period of 36 weeks.1 A total of 362 subjects were recruited and randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive either Anzupgo or cream vehicle.1

The results announced today cover the double-blind treatment period of the DELTA China trial from Week 0 to Week 16 of Anzupgo treatment and are an important milestone in the Chinese market as there are currently no approved treatment options specifically indicated for moderate to severe CHE in China.1 The primary endpoint for DELTA China was the Investigator’s Global Assessment for Chronic Hand Eczema Score (IGA-CHE TS) at Week 16, which was met with a statistically significant improvement in CHE severity after 16 weeks of treatment with Anzupgo compared to cream vehicle.1

Furthermore, the 16-week safety profile of Anzupgo was consistent with previous pivotal trials, and the pharmacokinetics (PK) data supported low systemic exposure.1

The open-label treatment period of the DELTA China trial runs from Week 16 to Week 52 and is still ongoing.1 The results from this stage of the trial will be released at a later date.

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the efficacy of twice-daily applications of Anzupgo compared with cream vehicle in the treatment of Chinese subjects with moderate to severe CHE for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate.1

“Following the results from DELTA China, including the consistent safety profile and pharmacokinetics data, we will continue our work to investigate delgocitinib cream as a potential treatment option for patients living with moderate to severe CHE, as there are currently no approved treatments specifically for CHE available here in China,” said Byron Yin, General Manager for LEO Pharma in China. “LEO Pharma has a unique heritage for innovative topicals, and I look forward to seeing the full data set, which I hope will set us up for further advances and ultimately help us to introduce this new treatment option in China.”

The DELTA China trial was structured in line with the DELTA 1 and 2 phase 3 trials investigating CHE in Europe and Canada, which both met all primary and secondary endpoints.2-5

“DELTA China demonstrates LEO Pharma’s truly global approach when it comes to addressing the unmet needs of patients living with moderate to severe CHE worldwide,” said Kreesten Meldgaard Madsen, Chief Development Officer, LEO Pharma. “Skin conditions are not specific to borders and nor is our commitment to research. The results from this phase 3 trial in the Chinese population builds upon our expanding collection of scientific data for treating moderate to severe CHE globally. Our work will continue to advance the standard of care for this debilitating condition.”

Currently, Anzupgo is approved for adults in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates for the treatment of moderate to severe CHE for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate, and is under investigation in other markets, including the United States.

Detailed results from DELTA China are planned to be submitted for scientific presentation and publication at a later date.

For more information on the DELTA China trial (NCT06004050) go to clinicaltrials.gov.

Notes to editors

About Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) cream

Anzupgo is currently approved in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate. Anzupgo is under investigation in other markets, including the United States.

Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) cream is a topical pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe CHE. It inhibits the activation of JAK-STAT signaling, which plays a key role in the pathogenesis of CHE.6 The pathophysiology is characterized by skin barrier dysfunction, inflammation of the skin, and alterations of the skin microbiome.7

In 2014, LEO Pharma A/S and Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) entered into a license agreement in which LEO Pharma gained exclusive rights to develop and commercialize delgocitinib cream for topical use in dermatological indications worldwide, excluding Japan, where JT retains rights.

About the DELTA China Trial

DELTA China is a phase 3 trial to evaluate efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics (PK) (only adults) of twice-daily applications of Anzupgo in Chinese adults and adolescents (aged 12 and above) with moderate to severe CHE.1

The primary endpoint of the DELTA China trial was the Investigator’s Global Assessment for CHE treatment success (IGA-CHE TS) at Week 16. Treatment success was defined as an IGA-CHE score of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) with at least a two-step improvement from baseline.1

About Chronic Hand Eczema

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) is defined as hand eczema (HE) that lasts for more than three months or relapses twice or more within a year.8,9 HE is the most common skin disorder of the hands10 with a prevalence rate of approximately 4.7%.11 In a substantial number of patients, HE can develop into a chronic condition.10 CHE is a fluctuating disorder characterized by itch and pain, and patients may experience signs such as erythema, scaling, lichenification, hyperkeratosis, vesicles, edema, and fissures on hands and wrists.12

CHE has been shown to cause psychological and functional burdens that impact patient quality of life,13 with approximately 70% of individuals who live with severe CHE admitting to problems in performing everyday activities, and suffering disruption in their daily life due to the condition.14 Furthermore, careers and earning potential have also been shown to be impacted by the burden of living with CHE.15

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,000 people worldwide. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com

References

