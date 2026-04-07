Leading Clinical Research and Abstract Submissions to Headline 2026 SGO Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer in San Juan, Puerto Rico

CHICAGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) will convene leading experts in gynecologic oncology at its 2026 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer, to be held April 10–13, 2026, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The meeting is the premier scientific meeting dedicated exclusively to ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulvar and vaginal malignancies.

The meeting brings together gynecologic oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, advanced practice providers, fellows, nurses, and researchers from across the United States and internationally. The 2026 program will feature emerging clinical trial data, evolving therapeutic strategies and multidisciplinary innovations expected to inform practice and future guideline development.

Building on prior meetings that highlighted advances in immunotherapy, targeted therapy strategies, biomarker-driven treatment selection and surgical innovation, the 2026 meeting will continue to present research with direct clinical relevance.

"The future of gynecologic oncology will be shaped not only by scientific discovery, but by how we come together to apply it," said Karen H. Lu, MD, Executive Vice President and Physician in Chief at Moffitt Cancer Center and SGO President. "The SGO Annual Meeting brings forward research with immediate clinical relevance while also challenging us to think differently about collaboration, leadership and the way we deliver care—ultimately drive the future of our field."

Abstract and scientific presentations

Oral and poster presentations led by gynecologic cancer researchers, clinicians, patient advocates and members of the extended care team will take place across all four days of the meeting.

The Annual Meeting Program Committee received a record number of abstract submissions this year, reflecting the accelerating pace of discovery in gynecologic oncology.

Accepted abstracts, including late-breaking research, will be presented exclusively during the meeting. Select high-impact clinical findings will be unveiled in designated late-breaking sessions and will remain under embargo until the time of presentation.

For a full list of all abstract titles and authors, please visit this link

Credentialed media interested in learning more about late-breaking presentations may contact LaToya Rice at latoya.rice@sgo.org.

Featured speakers and leadership programming

The meeting will include presentations from nationally recognized experts in gynecologic cancer research, prevention, and health care leadership, as well as keynote speakers:

Physician and humorist Will Flanary, MD, known as "Dr. Glaucomflecken"

Ovarian cancer survivor and mountain guide Jess Wedel

These sessions will explore advances in cancer prevention science alongside leadership, communication, and team development — areas increasingly critical to delivering high-quality, multidisciplinary cancer care.

Exhibition

The annual meeting will also feature an exhibition hall showcasing medical device, pharmaceutical and service companies that support members of the gynecologic cancer care team. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore emerging technologies, clinical tools and support services designed to enhance patient care.

Registration and program information are available at: https://www.sgo.org/events/annual-meeting/

Foundation for Women's Cancer Patient and Advocate Education Forum

In conjunction with the scientific meeting, the Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC), the foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, will host its first Spanish-language Patient and Advocate Education Forum.

Presented entirely in Spanish, with English translation available, the forum is designed for patients, survivors, caregivers and advocates affected by gynecologic cancers. Leading experts in gynecologic oncology will provide evidence-based education on prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and supportive care.

By offering this program alongside the meeting, SGO and FWC aim to expand access to trusted cancer education within Spanish-speaking communities and deepen engagement beyond the professional audience.

About the Society of Gynecologic Oncology

The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) is the premier medical specialty society for health care professionals trained in the comprehensive management of gynecologic cancers. As a 501(c)(6) organization, SGO contributes to the advancement of women's cancer care by encouraging research, providing education, raising standards of practice, advocating for patients and members, and collaborating with other domestic and international organizations. For more information, visit https://www.sgo.org.

About The Foundation for Women's Cancer

The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC) is dedicated to increasing public awareness of gynecologic cancer risk, prevention, early detection and optimal treatment. As the official foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, FWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for gynecologic cancer research and training, as well as programs and resources. FWC has raised more than $60 million in support of research, awareness, education and outreach. For more information, visit https://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org.

Media Contact:



LaToya Rice



Director of Marketing & Communications



Society of Gynecologic Oncology



Email:latoya.rice@sgo.org



Phone: 312-363-3179

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SOURCE The Society of Gynecologic Oncology