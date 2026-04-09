Kyntra Bio to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyntra Bio (Nasdaq: KYNB) today announced that the Company will present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held April 13-16, 2026.

Thane Wettig, Chief Executive Officer of Kyntra Bio, will deliver a company presentation on Monday, April 13, 2026, at 1:30 PM EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.



Kyntra Bio’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their representative at Needham. A replay of the presentation will be posted, when available, to the Kyntra Bio website on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors and Media section for 90 days.

About Kyntra Bio

Kyntra Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies in oncology and rare disease. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in Europe, Japan, China, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate the development plan for the Phase 3 trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46, is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit www.kyntrabio.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

David DeLucia, CFA

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ir@kyntrabio.com