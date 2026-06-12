Kymera Therapeutics Presents Phase 1 Data in Healthy Japanese Adults for KT-621, a First-in-Class Oral STAT6 Degrader, at the Japanese Dermatological Association Annual Meeting

Oral presentation at JDA features new data from the KT-621 Phase 1 study in healthy Japanese adults, with safety and PK/PD results consistent with previously reported KT-621 clinical studies

KT-621 parallel Phase 2b trials, BROADEN2 in atopic dermatitis and BREADTH in asthma, ongoing with data expected by mid-2027 and late 2027, respectively

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that the results from the Phase 1 study of KT-621, its first-in-class, oral STAT6 degrader, in healthy Japanese adults were shared in an oral presentation at the Japanese Dermatological Association (JDA) Annual Meeting being held June 11-14, 2026, in Kyoto, Japan.

“The consistency we’ve demonstrated across KT-621 Phase 1 studies, from robust STAT6 degradation to a favorable safety profile, reflects the strong fidelity of translation of this unique approach from preclinical to clinical settings and further highlights KT-621’s compelling profile,” said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Kymera Therapeutics. “We believe KT-621 has the potential to transform care through a truly novel oral treatment option for patients living with chronic Type 2 inflammatory conditions, and the data reported to date continue to support its advancement globally across multiple diseases, starting with atopic dermatitis and asthma.”

The Company has previously reported positive Phase 1 data for KT-621 in non-Japanese healthy volunteers and patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Across these studies, KT-621 demonstrated rapid, deep and sustained STAT6 degradation in blood and skin, robust reductions in disease-relevant Type 2 inflammatory biomarkers, meaningful improvements on clinical endpoints and patient-reported outcomes in atopic dermatitis as well as in comorbid asthma and allergic rhinitis, and a favorable safety profile.

The Phase 1 trial in healthy Japanese adults was designed to provide the pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) and safety data required by regulators prior to enrollment of patients in Japan in the global KT-621 Phase 2b studies. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study enrolled 24 healthy Japanese adults across two dose levels randomized 3:1 to receive KT-621 or placebo once daily for seven days. KT-621 demonstrated a favorable PK profile, including rapid absorption and dose-proportional increases in plasma exposure, and rapid, sustained STAT6 degradation in blood, with median degradation ≥98% at both dose levels at Day 7. KT-621 was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile across both doses. Overall, these results in healthy Japanese adults were comparable to those observed in non-Japanese adults and atopic dermatitis patients, further supporting KT-621’s potential as a novel oral approach for chronic Type 2 inflammatory diseases.

The parallel KT-621 Phase 2b trials in atopic dermatitis and asthma are ongoing, with data expected by mid-2027 and late 2027, respectively. These studies are intended to accelerate KT-621 development for subsequent parallel Phase 3 registration studies across multiple Type 2 inflammatory diseases.

Japanese Dermatological Association (JDA) Annual Meeting

Title: KT-621, an Oral, Once Daily STAT6 Degrader: PK, PD and Safety in Healthy Japanese Adults

Type/Session: Oral Presentation, Inflammatory Disease

Speaker: Sagar Agarwal, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Pharmacology, Kymera Therapeutics

Date/Time: Friday, June 12, 2026, at 10:10 am JST

A copy of the JDA presentation will be available in the Resource Library section of Kymera's website.

About KT-621

KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Type 2 inflammation. KT-621 is currently in Phase 2 clinical testing in atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. In the Phase 1 clinical study in AD patients, KT-621 demonstrated deep STAT6 degradation in blood and skin, robust reductions in disease-relevant Type 2 inflammatory biomarkers, meaningful improvements on clinical endpoints and patient-reported outcomes in AD and comorbid asthma and allergic rhinitis, and was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile. KT-621, the first STAT6-directed drug to enter clinical evaluation, has the potential to transform treatment for more than 140 million patients around the world living with Type 2 inflammatory diseases such as AD, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), prurigo nodularis (PN), and bullous pemphigoid (BP), among others.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about our expectations regarding strategy, business plans and objectives on the development of KT-621, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety thereof, the Phase 1b results providing further validation of KT-621 in AD and the potential clinical benefits of KT-621 in dermatology, gastroenterology and respiratory indications, the effect of initial parallel development of Phase 2b studies in AD and asthma patients on acceleration of late parallel development and dose selection across multiple indications, Phase 2b data readout of KT-621 in patients with moderate to severe AD expected by mid-2027. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," “upcoming” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: that the results from the Phase 2b KT-621 trial may differ from the Phase 1/1b KT-621 data, that preclinical and clinical data, including the results from the Phase 1/1b trial of KT-621, is not predictive of, may be inconsistent with, or more favorable than, data generated from future or ongoing clinical trials of the same product candidate, uncertainties inherent in the initiation, timing and design of future clinical trials, the availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, the ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of drug candidates, the timing and outcome of planned interactions with and submissions to regulatory authorities, the availability of funding sufficient for our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

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