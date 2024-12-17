Join bioAffinity Technologies’ Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on Thursday, December 19

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BIAF--bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on the need for noninvasive tests for the detection of early-stage cancer, invites investors to a webinar on Dec. 19, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET.





The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature bioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes who will share insight into how the Company addresses the urgent need for noninvasive, accurate early-stage cancer diagnosis through its first product, CyPath® Lung. CyPath® Lung improves early-stage detection of lung cancer, leading to increased survival, fewer unnecessary invasive procedures, reduced patient anxiety, and lower medical costs. In October 2024, bioAffinity secured a U.S. Federal Supply Schedule contract for CyPath® Lung, making the test available to U.S. veterans and federal health service patients, which is expected to accelerate sales growth in the quarters ahead.

Register for the free webinar at: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J4XhdhZAQDeD0liITL6BRA#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to BIAF@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About CyPath® Lung

CyPath® Lung uses proprietary advanced flow cytometry and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify cell populations in patient sputum that indicate malignancy. Automated data analysis helps determine if cancer is present or if the patient is cancer-free. CyPath® Lung incorporates a fluorescent porphyrin, meso-tetra (4-carboxyphenyl) porphyrin (TCPP), that is preferentially taken up by cancer and cancer-related cells. Clinical study results demonstrated that CyPath® Lung had 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity and 88% accuracy in detecting lung cancer in patients at high risk for the disease who had small lung nodules less than 20 millimeters. Diagnosing and treating early-stage lung cancer can improve outcomes and increase patient survival. For more information, visit www.cypathlung.com.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF) addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the use of CyPath® Lung leading to increased survival, fewer unnecessary invasive procedures, reduced patient anxiety, and lower medical costs and the U.S. Federal Supply Schedule which bioAffinity recently secured being expected to accelerate sales growth in the quarters ahead. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of CyPath® Lung to provide the anticipated benefits to patients, the ability of the Company to accelerate sales growth due to its access to federal health service patients as anticipated and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

