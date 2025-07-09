Jade Biosciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (“Jade”), (Nasdaq: JBIO), a biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Jade’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Frohlich, and Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D, Andrew King, BVMS, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on July 14, 2025, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the Investors & Media section of Jade’s website, with an archived replay accessible for 90 days following the event.

Mr. Frohlich and Dr. King will also take part in a fireside chat at the 2025 Stifel Biotech Summer Summit on August 13, 2025, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Members of the Jade management team will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences.

About Jade Biosciences, Inc.

Jade Biosciences is focused on developing best-in-class therapies to address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Its lead candidate, JADE101, targets the cytokine APRIL for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy, with initiation of a first-in-human clinical trial expected in the second half of 2025. Jade’s pipeline also includes a second development candidate, JADE201, and an undisclosed antibody discovery program, JADE-003, both currently in preclinical development. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit JadeBiosciences.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Jade will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Jade's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that the planned trial of JADE101 and any future clinical trials may be delayed or may not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy and the other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in Jade's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed on Form S-4, most recently amended on March 24, 2025 and declared effective on March 25, 2025).

