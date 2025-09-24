Izotropic’s IzoView Breast CT the First in Category to Offer Patent-Pending Personalized Radiation Dose

- Patent-pending pre-scan technology enables custom radiation dose tailored to patient’s unique breast size and composition -

- Feature aligns with personalized medicine trends driving the global breast imaging device market size to USD $8.69 billion by 2030 -

- Integrated into the IzoView commercial model alongside modular engineering, compression-free imaging, and AI-driven image optimization -

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) (“Izotropic”, or the “Company”), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces the integration of a new patent-pending radiation dose personalization feature into its flagship device, the IzoView Breast CT Imaging System. This proprietary capability positions IzoView as the first breast CT system to offer real-time customized radiation dosing, using an integrated radiation-free optical pre-scan feature and proprietary software.

Radiation Dose Personalization Engineered into IzoView Using Optical Pre-Scan

The optical pre-scan system captures a radiation-free image of the breast and uses it to calculate a personalized radiation dose, custom to each patient’s breast size. The system uses this pre-scan data and dose reference models developed at UC Davis Medical Center (“UC Davis”), where breast CT technology was founded and advanced through over two decades of academic research and clinical trials involving hundreds of patients. Izotropic holds the exclusive global rights to breast CT technology, and IzoView has been engineered as the commercial device model.

By eliminating the need for manual dose selection by a technician, the optical pre-scan system streamlines exam setup and contributes to operational efficiency. Combined with IzoView’s compression-free, contact-free design, the system is intended to enhance patient comfort and support compliance in both screening and diagnostic environments.

Market Trends Support Adoption of Personalized Breast Imaging Solutions

The introduction of patient-specific radiation dosing into IzoView supports a broader market shift toward personalized medicine, where screening protocols are increasingly adapted to reflect individual risk factors, including breast density, family history, and genetic predisposition. These trends are contributing to a global expansion of the breast imaging market, which is projected to grow from USD $5.4 billion in 2024 to USD $8.69 billion by 2030. This growth is being driven by rising breast cancer incidence, expanded reimbursement for supplemental screening in women with dense breast tissue, and the adoption of technologies that support individualized imaging protocols and intelligent automation. IzoView is ready to meet these demands following market authorization by delivering a device that now combines personalized radiation dosing with a proprietary deep-learning image reconstruction algorithm for image optimization without increasing radiation doses unlike other AI-based methods.

IzoView’s Regulatory Timeline Positioned to Support Global Commercial Entry

IzoView is advancing through a defined regulatory pathway under the U.S. FDA’s Pre-Market Approval process and has achieved alignment with the agency on a clinical study design through a pre-submission earlier this year. The Company is preparing to initiate its pivotal U.S.-based clinical study upon financing and will leverage data from the first 100 patients imaged in the U.S. for a European CE Mark submission. This dual-path strategy is designed to accelerate time to market while establishing IzoView’s presence in high-value healthcare regions, positioning the system as a next-generation platform that reflects the future of breast imaging through personalized care, workflow automation, and intelligent design.

About Izotropic:

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its corporate website at izocorp.com, its educational website at breastct.com, and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca.

