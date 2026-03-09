Ionis announces changes to Board of Directors

– Lynne Parshall and Joseph Wender to retire at end of term in June 2026 and Peter Reikes to join Ionis Board –

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced upcoming transitions on its Board of Directors. B. Lynne Parshall, Esq., and Joseph Wender will be retiring at the end of their term and Peter N. Reikes will be rejoining as a director. The changes will be effective June 4, 2026.

Ms. Parshall has served as a director since September 2000. Previously, she served as Ionis’ chief operating officer from December 2007 through December 2017 and as chief financial officer from June 1994 through December 2012. Ms. Parshall joined Ionis in 1991 and served in various executive roles during her tenure. Mr. Wender has served as a director since January 1994. Mr. Wender joined Goldman, Sachs & Co. in 1971 and became a general partner of that firm in 1982, where he headed the Financial Institutions Group for over a decade. Since January 2008, he has been a senior consultant to Goldman Sachs & Co. Mr. Wender has served as Ionis’ lead independent director since 2020. Both Ms. Parshall and Mr. Wender are recipients of the Ionis Career Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals who have made the most significant contributions to the company.

“We thank Lynne and Joe for their distinguished contributions throughout their long tenures – they have both provided valued, expert counsel throughout every significant moment in Ionis’ journey over the last three decades,” said Joseph Loscalzo, M.D., Ph.D., chairman, Ionis Board of Directors. “I also want to welcome Peter back to the Board. His unique combination of financial and industry experience will be critical as the company continues through a period of rapid growth and pipeline progress.”

Most recently, Peter Reikes was senior strategy advisor with the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) from December 2024 to February 2026, which he joined after serving for over three years as senior advisor to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Prior to that, he served as a vice chairman in the Investment Banking Division at Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated. Prior to joining Stifel in 2010, Mr. Reikes spent eleven years at Cowen and Company, LLC, where he was vice chairman and head of Healthcare Investment Banking, and over fourteen years at PaineWebber Incorporated, where he was a managing director and head of Healthcare Investment Banking. Over the course of his career, Mr. Reikes has been a director of numerous biotechnology companies and other healthcare-related organizations. Mr. Reikes received his B.A. in Economics from the University of California at Los Angeles and his M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He previously served as an Ionis director from 2018-2021 and stepped down when he joined the FDA as senior advisor.

“I am grateful to Lynne and Joe for their wisdom, insight and friendship throughout the years – they have played a critical role in helping to shape the innovative, fully integrated and highly successful biotech company that Ionis is today,” said Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer, Ionis. “I am thrilled to have Peter rejoin the board as he has worked with so many innovative companies in various stages of development and we welcome his broad financial, industry and regulatory expertise.”

