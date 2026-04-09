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Inventiva announces filing of its 2025 Universal Registration Document and 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

April 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), April 8, 2026 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced that it had filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2025, including the management report and the annual financial report, with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) and its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

These documents can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s corporate website (www.inventivapharma.com). In addition, the 2025 Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F is also available on the website of
the SEC (www.sec.gov).

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). https://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Investor Relations
David Nikodem: IR@inventivapharma.com
Patricia L. Bank: patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com


Media Relations
Pascaline Clerc: media@inventivapharma.com
Alexis Feinberg: inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com

 


 

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