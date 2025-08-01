SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Intellia Therapeutics to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Earnings and Company Updates

August 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, will present its second quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights in a conference call on August 7, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET.

To join the call:

  • U.S. callers should dial 1-833-316-0545 and international callers should dial 1-412-317-5726, approximately five minutes before the call. All participants should ask to be connected to the Intellia Therapeutics conference call.
  • Please visit this link for a simultaneous live webcast of the call.

A replay of the call will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section on Intellia’s website at www.intelliatx.com, beginning on August 7, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. Since its inception, Intellia has focused on leveraging gene editing technology to develop novel, first-in-class medicines that address important unmet medical needs and advance the treatment paradigm for patients. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:
Brittany Chaves
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
brittany.chaves@intelliatx.com


Massachusetts Earnings Events
Intellia Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman pushing boulder uphill vector concept of Sisyphus. Symbol of hard work, futile effort, strength, struggle, challenge but also motivation and ambition. Eps10 vector illustration.
Earnings
Biogen’s Leqembi Push Getting Easier as CEO Eyes Early-Stage Pipeline Restock
July 31, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Sarepta Gets Reprieve, RFK Jr.’s New Changes, Roche’s Alzheimer’s Comeback and Q2 Earnings
July 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Earnings
GSK to Inject ‘Tens of Billions’ in US Amid Trump’s Tariffs, Pipeline Reshuffles
July 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Earnings
AstraZeneca CEO Says World ‘Needs to Share’ in Global Pharma R&D
July 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac