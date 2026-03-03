Intellia Therapeutics Presents Longer-Term Clinical Data for Lonvoguran Ziclumeran (lonvo-z); Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Patient-Focused Research at AAAAI 2026

Presentations include three-year follow-up data from patients receiving a one-time 50 milligram (mg) dose of lonvo-z and survey findings highlighting patients’ continued treatment burden and unmet needs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced details about its presentation of four posters at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting (AAAAI) that took place this past weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. All posters are available on intelliatx.com on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Long-Term Durability and Safety of Lonvoguran Ziclumeran (Lonvo-z; NTLA-2002) 50 mg in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema

Session: Allergic Skin Diseases

Poster Number: 061

Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D, Professor, Head of Clinical Trials, Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin Institute of Allergology In this pooled Phase 1/2 analysis (n=32), a one-time 50 mg dose of lonvo-z led to deep, stable and durable reductions in plasma kallikrein across all patients with up to three years of follow-up. Across the 32 patients, the mean monthly attack rate was consistently ≤0.2, representing a mean reduction of 96% in HAE attacks from baseline through last follow-up. Of the 32 patients, 31 (97%) were both attack-free and LTP-free as of the data cutoff, with the attack-free and LTP-free periods ranging from 2 months to 3 years with follow-up ongoing.

Session: Allergic Skin Diseases

Poster Number: 005

Presenter: Aleena Banerji, M.D., Professor at Harvard Medical School, Clinical Director of the Allergy and Clinical Immunology Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital Recent research shows that achieving an attack-free status and simultaneously minimizing treatment burden are primary treatment goals for HAE experts and patients. Of the 28 patients with > 6 months of follow-up after receiving a one-time 50 mg treatment of lonvo-z in a pooled Phase 1/2 analysis, 86% were attack-free and LTP-free for > 6 months, a timeframe suggested by patients to be clinically meaningful.

Session: Allergic Skin Diseases

Poster Number: 003

Presenter: Allen Kaplan, M.D., Professor, Department of Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina This model suggested that HAE with significant C1-esterase inhibitor deficiency generates excess plasma kallikrein compared to healthy individuals, directly correlating with bradykinin increases. In this model, an 85% reduction in prekallikrein was shown to reduce peak free kallikrein and peak bradykin to near normal ranges. This level of reduction in prekallikrein is consistent with what has been observed clinically with a 50 mg dose of lonvo-z.

Session: Bridging Evidence for Real World Impact

Poster Number: 716

Presenter: Paula Busse, M.D., Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Clinical Immunology, Mount Sinai Hospital Among 100 surveyed U.S. patients with HAE, 89% of whom were on long-term prophylaxis therapies and 11% of whom were on on-demand therapies only, 34% reported having at least one attack per month and only 20% reported being attack free in the prior year. Most respondents indicated that eliminating lifetime chronic medication use and enhancing efficacy are the most important ways to improve their current therapy.

About Lonvo-z

Based on Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 technology, lonvo-z has the potential to become the first one-time treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). Lonvo-z is an investigational in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapy that is currently being investigated in HAELO, a Phase 3 clinical trial in HAE, and is designed to prevent HAE attacks by inactivating the kallikrein B1 (KLKB1) gene, which encodes for prekallikrein, the kallikrein precursor protein. Interim Phase 1/2 clinical data showed dramatic reductions in attack rate, as well as consistent, deep and durable reductions in kallikrein levels. Lonvo-z has received five notable regulatory designations, including Orphan Drug and RMAT Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Innovation Passport by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Priority Medicines (PRIME) Designation by the European Medicines Agency, as well as Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the European Commission.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company’s mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

