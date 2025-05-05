Integrated DNA Technologies Brings Innovation Nexus to San Francisco Bay Area

Newly formed innovation hub will serve as epicenter of groundbreaking ideas and advancements

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Global genomics solutions leader Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) is investing technological capabilities and resources to launch a new innovation hub and support the Bay Area biotech cluster. Located at IDT’s Redwood City site, in lockstep with its research and development (R&D) facility, the innovation nexus will serve as a collaboration center that enables IDT to innovate with regional customers, forge strategic partnerships, and drive R&D initiatives with leading-edge biotechnology companies.

The establishment of the innovation nexus is a pivotal element of IDT’s strategic roadmap, aimed at acquiring emerging and transformative synthesis technologies ranging from novel chemistries, enzymatic synthesis, and alternative platforms, and driving market growth in precision oncology through advanced next generation sequencing (NGS) applications. Today, the company’s NGS portfolio is comprised of xGen™ offerings which include standalone library preparation, target enrichment and normalization chemistries, as well as IDT Archer connected NGS solutions with end-to-end assay platforms, including secondary analysis capabilities and seamless tertiary software integrations. These differentiated solutions have been indispensable to cancer researchers, who rely on strong cancer insights, including both high-quality sequencing and data interpretation.

“The installation of IDT’s Innovation Nexus reflects our commitment to engaging closely with customers and strategic partners, and equipping them with novel solutions, tools of unrivalled quality, and trusted expertise,” said Linda De Jesus, VP/GM Global Head of Commercial at Integrated DNA Technologies. “Building off of our strong foundation in oligo synthesis technologies, IDT today is more than oligos, and we’re proud of the evolution we’re making to continually innovate with customers, to bring them high-quality technical capabilities and deep scientific knowledge.”

The IDT Innovation Nexus complements IDT’s rich legacy of innovation, which stems from its origins in Coralville, Iowa. Today, the company’s Coralville headquarters remain a center of innovation with its oligo synthesis capabilities, which the company continually optimizes for high-throughput approaches.

The Redwood City-based Innovation Nexus also welcomes a new IDT leader with more than a decade of experience who will spearhead the transformation and adoption of new technologies to meet customer needs. The newly created position will oversee a team of scientific experts in transforming IDT’s technical capabilities, with a dedicated focus on R&D efforts that will build upon IDT’s legacy portfolio and proven expertise in oligo synthesis technologies.

To learn how IDT's innovative genomic solutions and bespoke capabilities are accelerating the world's greatest scientific breakthroughs, click here.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Together we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology to improve human health.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

