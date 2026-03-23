insitro and Bristol Myers Squibb Collaboration Expanded with Nomination of New Targets

Collaboration expands to include two additional therapeutic targets for the treatment of ALS discovered via insitro’s AI-driven Virtual Human™ platform

Joint effort focuses on identifying key biological drivers to deliver disease-modifying interventions for ALS patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--insitro, the AI therapeutics company built on causal biology, today announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to advance a broadened portfolio of therapeutic programs for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The collaboration is focused on accelerating and delivering disease-modifying interventions designed to address the underlying biological drivers of ALS.

BMS has nominated two additional targets, ALS-2 and ALS-3, which were identified through insitro’s Virtual Human™ platform. These join the initial target, ALS-1, nominated by Bristol Myers Squibb in December 2024. The companies will leverage multiple therapeutic modalities to address the nominated targets. insitro will advance its own oligonucleotide program for ALS-1 while simultaneously progressing a small molecule program for BMS for ALS-1. This multimodality development strategy is designed to maximize the opportunities to impact patients as quickly and effectively as possible. insitro received a $10 million milestone payment in connection with the selection of the two additional targets.

"We are driven by a sense of urgency to translate our biological insights into meaningful clinical outcomes for the ALS community," said Daphne Koller, Ph.D., founder and CEO of insitro. "Our platform allows us to build a data-driven map of the impact of ALS on motor neurons and identify novel drivers of neurodegeneration. By expanding our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, we are broadening our approach to tackling this devastating disease, with a set of compelling targets that address its fundamental mechanisms, with the goal of delivering disease-modifying therapies to the many patients who cannot wait.”

Leveraging insitro’s Virtual Human™ causal biology discovery platform, the company has identified a series of high-impact targets that play a central role in the biological mechanisms underlying ALS. By integrating massive-scale, human-derived cell data with machine learning, the Virtual Human™ allows for the mapping of disease drivers with unprecedented resolution, specifically focusing on processes that modulate the effects of TDP-43 mislocalization – a central disease mechanism in nearly 97% of ALS patients.

In validation experiments using iPSC-derived motor neurons, modulation of these targets rescues neurite growth in cellular models of ALS – a significant milestone that reflects structural repair in human neurons. This is accompanied by reduction of the cryptic exons and restoration of the corresponding full-length transcript by a significant amount, reversing key markers of disease pathology that occur broadly in ALS patients. This also provides strong evidence supporting the potential of these targets to lead to disease-modifying therapies.

About insitro

insitro is the physical AI company unlocking causal human biology, founded and led by AI pioneer Daphne Koller. By generating the world's largest integrated multimodal corpus of human and cellular data, we’ve built the Virtual Human™—a genetically anchored causal AI engine that reveals how disease begins, progresses, and can be resolved. Our platform enables us to precisely identify causal genetic drivers and deploy our TherML AI platform to design optimal medicines, advancing a broad pipeline of therapeutics for neuroscience and metabolic diseases. This industrialized architecture creates a self-learning loop: with every biology we onboard, our predictive models grow smarter, accelerating discovery across scales of biology. Backed by ~$800M in capital from world-class investors like a16z, ARCH, Blackrock, Casdin, CPP, Foresite, GV, Softbank, Temasek, Third Rock, T. Rowe Price – including ~$150M in revenue from collaborations with BMS, Lilly, and Gilead – insitro is rebuilding drug discovery from an unpredictable journey into an industrialized, repeatable process with scalable impact for patients and the world.

Media Contact

Eric McKeeby

eric@insitro.com