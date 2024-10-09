Inocras Unveils Breakthrough Study, Proving Target-Enhanced Whole-Genome Sequencing (TE-WGS) Outperforms Standard Panel Sequencing

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inocras, an industry leader in whole genome sequencing and bioinformatics, released a new study highlighting the clinical validation of its CancerVision Target-Enhanced Whole-Genome Sequencing (TE-WGS). In a head-to-head comparison with Ilumina’s widely-used TSO500, Inocras demonstrated TE-WGS’s ability to match the industry standard for biomarker detection in oncology, while also offering additional insights that enhance clinical understanding.





Inocras’s CancerVision TE-WGS achieved 100% concordance with Illumina’s TSO500, detecting all 498 variants identified by the TSO500 panel from a cohort of 49 patients. CancerVision TE-WGS demonstrated a r=0.978 correlation in variant allele fraction (VAF) with TSO500.

More impressively, CancerVision revealed additional insights not captured by TSO500, accurately differentiating between germline (44.8%) and somatic (55.2%) variants, while also identifying six deletions not reported by TSO500. Beyond mutation detection, CancerVision TE-WGS also successfully provided insights into copy number variations (CNVs), gene fusions, microsatellite instability (MSI), and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), which are all critical for clinical decisions.

“This study solidifies TE-WGS as the next frontier in cancer genomic profiling,” says Jehee Suh, CEO of Inocras. “With superior accuracy and deeper insights, CancerVision delivers all the critical information TSO500 provides—plus much more—at the same or even lower cost. We’re giving patients a truly comprehensive view of their cancer, equipping clinicians with a powerful tool to guide treatment decisions.”

Suh adds, “We’ve made whole-genome sequencing accessible. Through automation and operational excellence, we’ve driven down costs to match those of standard panel tests, proving whole-genome sequencing isn’t just the future—it’s here today.”

Inocras is an AI-driven company that specializes in delivering critical insights to cancer and rare disease patients through whole genome sequencing. The company offers its whole genome testing products, CancerVision and RareVision, and provides research services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as research organizations through its CAP/CLIA lab, powered by its proprietary, IP-protected bioinformatics pipeline. Inocras is dedicated to unlocking the potential of whole genome data to enable precision health for everyone.

