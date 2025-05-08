John McDonough is executive chairman of the board of directors and the chief executive officer at Sunbird Bio, where he leads the company’s strategy and operations. He also serves as chairman at Cytrellis Biosystems, and founder and president of the Crush Colon Cancer Foundation. With experience spanning more than 30 years, John is responsible for raising more than $500 million in public and private capital, creating over $6 billion in market value for five different companies.