Innovent to Present New Clinical Data of Next-gen IO and ADC Pipeline at the 2026 ESMO Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that clinical data for its IBI363/TAK-928 (PD-1/IL-2α-biased bispecific fusion protein) * , IBI343/TAK-921 (Arcotatug Tavetecan, CLDN18.2 ADC) *, IBI3001(EGFR/B7H3 ADC) * , IBI354(HER2 ADC) and TYVYT® (sintilimab injection)** will be presented at the 2026 European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting from Oct 23 to Oct 27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. In particular, the results from a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial (G-HOPE-001) of IBI343/TAK-921 (Arcotatug Tavetecan, CLDN18.2 ADC) * has been accepted for Late-Breaking Abstract (LBA) and will be orally presented during the ESMO proffered paper session.

Dr. Hui Zhou, Chief R&D Officer (Oncology) of Innovent, stated: "At the 2026 ESMO Annual Meeting, we will publish the registrational Phase 3 data for the globally advanced Arcotatug Tavetecan (CLDN18.2 ADC) in third‑line gastric cancer through LBA. We will also present additional data from IBI363 studies in NSCLC and preliminary data in first-line gastric cancer, further validating its broad potential as a next-generation immuno-oncology therapy. In addition, we will unveil global multicenter Phase 1 data for the first-in-class IBI3001 (EGFR/B7H3 ADC) for the first time, as well as Phase 2 data for the potentially best-in-class IBI354 (HER2 ADC) in first-line breast cancer. Innovent remains committed to pushing the boundaries of cancer treatment and delivering more innovative, effective, and potentially life-saving therapeutic options to physicians and patients."

Abstracts of Next-gen IO+ADC Pipeline

1. Presentation Title: Arcotatug Tavatecan (IBI343/TAK-921) versus treatment of physician's choice (TPC) in previously treated, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJA): First interim analysis of the randomized, open-label, phase 3, G-HOPE-001 study

Final Publication Number: LBA77



Session Type: Proffered Paper



Session Name: Gastrointestinal tumour, upper digestive



Room: Almeria Auditorium - Hall 9



Session Date & Time: October 23, 2026 13:30 PM - 15:00 PM CET



Presenter: Dr. Kohei Shitara (Kashiwa, Japan, Chiba)

2. Presentation Title: IBI363 (TAK-928) plus chemotherapy as first line (1L) treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Update of a phase 1b study

Final Publication Number: 1044P



Session Type: Poster



Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics



Session Date & Time: October 23, 2026 15:15 PM - 16:00 PM CET



Presenter: Dr. Haiyan Tu, Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital

3. Presentation Title: IBI363 (TAK-928) plus XELOX as the first line (1L) treatment for advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJA)**

Final Publication Number: 1008RO



Session Type: Rapid Oral



Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics



Session Date & Time: October 25, 2026 08:30 AM - 10:00 AM CET



Room: Cordoba Auditorium - Hall 4



Presenter: Dr. Pengfei Yu, Zhejiang Cancer Hospital

4. Presentation Title: IBI363 (TAK-928) plus bevacizumab (Bev) vs docetaxel (DTX) in patients (pts) with locally advanced or metastatic immunotherapy (IO)-resistant lung adenocarcinoma (LUAC) without actionable genomic alterations: a randomized phase Ib study

Final Publication Number: 1952RO



Session Type: Rapid Oral



Session Title: Investigational Immunotherapy



Session Date & Time: October 24, 2026 08:30 AM - 10:00 AM CET



Room: Cadiz Auditorium - NCC



Presenter: Dr. Jianya Zhou, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine

5. Presentation Title: Safety and efficacy of IBI3001, an anti-EGFR/B7H3 bispecific ADC, in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors: Results of a multi-regional phase 1 study

Final Publication Number: 1001O



Session Type: Proffered Paper



Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics



Session Date & Time: October 24, 2026 14:45 PM - 16:15 PM CET



Room: Cordoba Auditorium - Hall 4



Presenter: Dr. Yi Hu, Chinese PLA General Hospital

6. Presentation Title: IBI354 plus pertuzumab as first-line (1L) treatment for patients (pts) with HER2-positive, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (BC): Results from a phase 2 study

Final Publication Number: 1776P



Session Type: Poster



Session Date & Time: October 24, 2026 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM CET



Presenter: Dr. Xiaohua Zeng, Chongqing University Cancer Hospital

Abstracts of TYVYT®(sintilimab)

1. Presentation Title: Under the neoadjuvant chemoimmunotherapy strategy, reducing the cycles of chemotherapy may yield similar efficacy to the standard treatment model: a randomized, non-controlled cohort study on resectable non-small cell Iung cancer

Abstract Number: 6528



Session Type: Poster Session



Presenter: Dr. Xiaolong Yan, Tangdu Hospital‌

2. Presentation Title: Sintilimab combined with bevacizumab and induction chemotherapy in the treatment of N2-3 nasopharyngeal carcinoma: A Prospective, single-arm, multicenter phase ll clinical study

Abstract Number: 2868



Session Type: Poster Session



Presenter: Dr. Feng Jiang, Zhejiang Cancer Hospital

3. Presentation Title: Sintilimab in combination with Cetuximab and Chemotherapy as first-line treatment for MSS/pMMR and RAS/BRAF wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer (CALLIOPSIS): a phase Ib/II dose escalation and expansion trial

Abstract Number: 4276



Session Type: Poster Session



Presenter: Dr. Ying Wang, Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Shenzhen

4. Presentation Title: Efficacy of Fruquintinib Plus Sintilimab in Special Populations with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma: A Subgroup Analysis of FRUSICA-2 Study

Abstract Number: 3367eP



Session Type: ePoster



Presenter: Dr. Kaiwei Yang, Peking University First Hospital

5. Presentation Title: Association between dose adjustment and treatment outcomes in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma receiving Fruquintinib plus Sintilimab: A post-hoc analysis of the FRUSICA-2 trial

Abstract Number: 3655eP



Session Type: ePoster



Presenter: Dr. Yuanyuan Qu, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center

6. Presentation Title: Efficacy and safety of IBI351 plus cetuximab β±FOLFIRI inpatients with KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (the CRUCIAL study)

Abstract Number: 885eP



Session Type: ePoster



Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal



Session Date & Time: Oct 23, 2026 – Oct 27, 2026 online



Presenter: Dr. Weng Shanshan, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine

*Innovent entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Takeda for co-development and co-commercialization of IBI363 (Takeda R&D code: TAK-928), ex-China rights of Arcotatug Tavetecan (Innovent/Takeda R&D Code: IBI343/TAK-921) and an option right of IBI3001. Please refer to the announcement for more information. **Rapid oral #1008RO is from an investigator-initiated clinical trial (IIT). ***Abstracts of TYVYT ®(sintilimab) are from IITs, except for abstract #3367eP, #3655eP.





About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 20 products in the market. It has 1 asset under NMPA review, 5 assets in phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and 19 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Sanofi, Incyte, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible.

For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement: (1)Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s). (2) Ramucirumab Injection (Cyramza®), Selpercatinib Capsules (Retsevmo®), Pirtobrutinib Tablets (Jaypirca®) and abemaciclib (Verzenios®) are products discovered and developed by Eli Lilly.

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