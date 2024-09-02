Innovent Annouces Multiple Clinical Study Results of Mazdutide to be Presented at the EASD 2024

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that multiple clinical study results of mazdutide (GLP-1R/GCGR dual agonist) will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes® (EASD) 60th Annual Meeting in Madrid, Spain from September 9 -13, 2024. New data of mazdutide at EASD include the results from the Phase 3 study of mazdutide in Chinese adults with type 2 diabetes (DREAMS-2) in late-breaking oral presentation. Details are listed below：

Title: Mazdutide vs Dulaglutide in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes (DREAMS-2): a Randomized, Open-label, 28-week Phase 3 Trial

Abstract #：LBA 16

Presentation Form：LBA Oral Presentation

Time：September 11th, 4:15 PM-4:30 PM (CEST)

Presenter：Prof. Lixin Guo, Peking Hospital

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Mazdutide in Chinese Participants with Overweight or Obesity (GLORY-1)

Abstract #：149

Presentation Form：Oral presentation

Time：September 12th, 11:45 AM-12:00 PM (CEST)

Presenter：Prof. Linong Ji, Peking University People’s Hospital

Title: Improvement of Liver Steatosis by Mazdutide in Chinese Participants with Overweight or Obesity—An Exploratory Analysis of GLORY-1

Abstract #：744

Presentation Form：Short Oral Presentation

Time：September 10th, 12:30 PM (CEST)

Presenter：Prof. Leili Gao Peking University People’s Hospital

Title: A Phase 2 Study of Mazdutide 9 mg in Chinese Adults with BMI≥30 kg/m2

Abstract #：733

Presentation Form：Short Oral Presentation

Time：September 12th, 2:00 PM (CEST)

Presenter：Prof. Hongwei Jiang, the First Affiliated Hospital of Henan University of Science and Technology

Dr. Lei Qian, Vice President of Clinical Development of Innovent, stated, “We are delighted that the results of the Phase 3 study DREAMS-2 for mazdutide in T2D will be presented in the form of a late-breaking oral presentation at the EASD annual meeting. Mazdutide is the first GLP-1R/GCGR dual agonist to successfully complete a Phase 3 study for diabetes, demonstrating superior blood sugar-lowering and weight loss efficacy compared to dulaglutide. Of equal importance, a number of weight loss study data of mazdutide, including the GLORY-1 Phase 3 study, the 9 mg Phase 2 study will also be showcased at this EASD conference. The weight loss and glucose lowering efficacy and metabolic benefits of mazdutide, especially in the liver, have been consistently observed and further validated across clinical trials and patient populations.”

About Mazdutide (IBI362)

China

Innovent entered into an exclusive license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) for the development and potential commercialization of OXM3 (also known as mazdutide), a GLP-1R and GCGR dual agonist, in. As a mammalian oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue, mazdutide promotes insulin secretion, lowers blood glucose and reduces body weight similar to GLP-1 receptor agonists. Additionally, it may increase energy expenditure and improve hepatic fat metabolism by activating the glucagon receptor. Mazdutide has strong efficacy in weight loss and lowering glucose levels in clinical studies. It also offers multiple cardio-metabolic benefits, such as reducing waist circumference, blood lipids, blood pressure, blood uric acid, liver enzymes, and liver fat content, while improving insulin sensitivity.

Mazdutide has two NDAs accepted by China’s NMPA for review, including:

For the chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight;

For the glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Currently, a total of five Phase 3 studies of mazdutide are underway, including:

Phase 3 study conducted in Chinese adults with overweight or obesity (GLORY-1);

Phase 3 study conducted in Chinese adults with moderate to severe obesity (GLORY-2);

Phase 3 study in newly treated Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes (DREAMS-1);

Phase 3 study comparing mazdutide and dulaglutide in Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes (DREAMS-2);

Phase 3 study comparing mazdutide and semaglutide in Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity (DREAMS-3).

Among them, GLORY-1, DREAMS-1 and DREAMS-2 have reached the study endpoints and successfully completed.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to provide high-quality biologics that are affordable to all. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that treat some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has 11 products in the market, 3 new drug applications under the NMPA review, 4 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 18 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare leaders, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, “Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action,” Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

