Innocan Pharma Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Continued Strong Revenue Growth and Provides Corporate Update

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTC: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), a pharmaceutical technology company focusing on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies is pleased to announce its financial consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provides a corporate update on its recent activities and upcoming milestones.

Key Business Highlights

US $1 million raised through Private Placement - on March 7, 2025 , the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of a debenture unit (the "Debenture Unit") to its largest shareholder, Tamar Innovest Ltd., raising US $1 million .

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues increased 15% in the first quarter of 2025 to US$7.8 million , compared to US$6.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. This increase in revenue was due to the robust sales performance of Innocan's subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd.









increased 15% in the first quarter of 2025 to , compared to in the first quarter of 2024. This increase in revenue was due to the robust sales performance of Innocan's subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd. Gross Profit increased 19% in the first quarter of 2025 to US$7.1 million , compared to US$6.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.









increased 19% in the first quarter of 2025 to , compared to in the first quarter of 2024. Operating loss decreased by 140% to operating profit of US$0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating loss of US$1.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Corporate Highlights and Business Update

Broaden Intellectual Property Coverage for Liposomal CBD Injection Across Asia.







The Company reported advancing its efforts to strengthen the protection of its intellectual property across additional Asian markets, following the recently granted patent in India for a prolonged-release pharmaceutical formulation using liposomes to encapsulate CBD. The liposomal drug delivery platform allows for prolonged exposure and maximizes the bioavailability and therapeutic effects of CBD.







Innocan's synthetic CBD-loaded Liposome Injection Platform (LPT-CBD) received positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following a successful pre-IND meeting to advance its development as a non-opioid alternative for chronic pain management. The Indian patent, granted in a pharmaceutical market estimated at US $55 billion (Bain & Company) complements Innocan's global patent applications, strengthening the proprietary value of its novel liposome-based cannabinoid technology.







In addition, Innocan reported the filing of this divisional application for its LPT-CBD technology in China which management believes reflects the expertise and commitment of Innocan's team and represents a strategic step in aligning the Company's intellectual property portfolio with its long-term global business objectives. This application aims to protect LPT-CBD.









Management Comments

Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan Pharma, commented: "We are very pleased with our strong start to 2025, marked by solid results in the first quarter. This positive momentum reflects the dedication and excellence of our team. We continued to deliver meaningful, customer-centric innovation while maintaining a disciplined approach to operational management. Our progress this quarter reinforces our confidence in our strategic direction and positions us well for continued success throughout the year."

"We are moving forward with the FDA approval process for our LPT-CBD delivery system designed for precise dosing and sustained release into the bloodstream, targeting chronic pain relief. Our commitment to innovation and improving patient outcomes remains at the core of everything we do. It's an exciting time for Innocan and our shareholders."

Roni Kamhi, CEO of BI Sky Global and COO of Innocan Pharma, commented: "We're very encouraged by the performance of the results in Q1 2025. We are continuing to move forward in both segments "LPT platform - and our consumer wellness. At BI Sky Global, our products continue to gain the trust of millions of customers. We are leveraging our deep expertise in the cosmetics industry along with advanced data analytics to better understand and meet the evolving needs of our customers. Looking ahead, we're focused on further strengthening BI Sky Global's position as a leading company in the beauty and personal care market.

The Company's full set of unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.innocanpharma.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies based on advanced cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves its primary drug delivery technology, LPT-CBD loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: pain management and epilepsy. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan is a 40% shareholder in the joint venture company, BI Sky Global Ltd., which company focuses on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

