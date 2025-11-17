Innerbloom Ketamine Therapy Expands Depression Treatment in San Luis Obispo With FDA-Approved SPRAVATO

Local Clinic Offers Newly Approved Monotherapy Option for Treatment-Resistant Depression - No Daily Antidepressant Required

Innerbloom Ketamine Therapy announces the addition of SPRAVATO® (esketamine) nasal spray to its comprehensive mental health treatment offerings, providing San Luis Obispo residents access to an FDA-approved treatment for treatment-resistant depression that can now be used with or without a daily oral antidepressant.

Earlier this year, SPRAVATO® received FDA approval as the first and only medication for treating treatment-resistant depression without requiring a daily oral antidepressant-a significant advancement for patients who haven't found relief with conventional treatments or cannot tolerate them.

The Innerbloom clinic, founded by board-certified trauma surgeon Dr. Ray Rivas in 2022, already specializes in IV and intramuscular ketamine therapy for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain. The addition of SPRAVATO® monotherapy represents the clinic's commitment to offering the most advanced, evidence-based options available.

"We've witnessed the transformative power of ketamine therapy in our community over the past three years," said Dr. Rivas, who brings over 12 years of ketamine administration experience from his background in trauma surgery. "This new FDA approval is remarkable-patients can now experience the benefits of SPRAVATO® as a standalone treatment, with relief possible within 24 hours and without the need for daily oral medications that many have struggled with."

SPRAVATO® is specifically indicated for adults with treatment-resistant depression-defined as depression that persists despite trying at least two different antidepressant medications. Clinical trials demonstrated that 22.5% of patients taking SPRAVATO® achieved remission at week four, compared to just 7.6% taking placebo. Patients experienced rapid and superior improvement in depressive symptoms as early as 24 hours, a dramatic contrast to the typical 4-6 week wait for traditional antidepressants to take effect.

The self-administered nasal spray is used under strict medical supervision in the clinic, with patients monitored for at least two hours following each treatment. SPRAVATO® works by targeting glutamate, the most abundant excitatory neurotransmitter in the brain, through a mechanism distinct from traditional antidepressants.

"The setting matters as much as the treatment itself," noted Dr. Rivas. "Our patients receive SPRAVATO® in a calm, beautiful environment designed specifically for healing, with continuous support from our care team throughout the entire process."

Innerbloom's SPRAVATO® program requires a referral from a patient's current psychiatrist or mental health provider, ensuring coordinated care that integrates the treatment into each individual's broader mental health plan. Treatment typically begins with twice-weekly sessions for the first month, then tapers to weekly and eventually bi-weekly maintenance sessions.

The clinic works with referring providers throughout the treatment journey, sharing progress updates and adjusting care plans as needed. Licensed ketamine-assisted psychotherapist Cindy Nelson, LMFT, provides integration support to help patients process their experiences and sustain improvements between sessions.

Located at 100 Casa St., Suite D,3 San Luis Obispo, Innerbloom Ketamine Therapy has built its reputation on combining cutting-edge psychedelic medicine with compassionate, personalized care. The clinic's approach reflects Dr. Rivas's own journey-after experiencing profound relief from ketamine therapy during a difficult period in his life, he left surgery to make this treatment accessible to his Central Coast community.

"For too long, people with treatment-resistant depression have felt stuck cycling through medications that don't work or cause intolerable side effects," Dr. Rivas said. "This approval represents real hope - SPRAVATO® is a safe, rapid-acting, and powerful new option to help people reclaim their lives."

For more information about SPRAVATO® treatment at Innerbloom Ketamine Therapy, patients and referring providers are encouraged to contact the clinic directly.

About Innerbloom Ketamine Therapy

Innerbloom Ketamine Therapy is a family-run clinic in San Luis Obispo, led by physician Dr. Rivas and his wife, Libby Rivas, the Clinic Manager. Together, they offer IV and IM ketamine treatments, SPRAVATO®, and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a compassionate, patient-centered environment. The clinic specializes in treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain, helping patients reconnect with themselves and reclaim their lives through evidence-based, transformative care.

