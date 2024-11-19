Innate Pharma Announces Publication in Science Immunology Highlighting Innovative Next-generation ANKET® IPH6501

IPH6501 is a first-in-class tetra-specific NK cell engager armed with a variant of IL-2, targeting CD20 and developed for B-NHL

IPH6501 boosts NK cell proliferation and cytotoxicity, showing activity in vitro against a range of B-NHL cell lines, in vivo in various preclinical models and ex vivo in samples from R/R B-NHL patients

In vivo studies further validated that IPH6501 augments the ability of peripheral NK cells to migrate and infiltrate tumors

Results support clinical development of IPH6501 in R/R B-NHL

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced the publication in Science Immunology of preclinical data demonstrating the potential of IPH6501, Innate’s proprietary NK cell engager including an IL-2v and targeting CD20 from the ANKET® platform. IPH6501 is currently evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) (NCT06088654).

The data published shows that IPH6501, also called CD20-NKCE-IL2v in the publication, boosts NK cell proliferation and cytotoxicity, showing activity against a range of B-NHL cell lines, including those with low CD20 density. In vivo studies in nonhuman primates and tumor mouse models further validated its efficacy and revealed that IPH6501 induces peripheral NK cell migration at the tumor site.

“These new findings underscore the remarkable potential of IPH6501 to transform the treatment landscape for B-NHL. IPH6501 showed greater killing efficacy over a T cell engager targeting CD20 in in vitro preclinical models while presenting reduced toxicities compared with those commonly associated with T cell therapies. We are particularly encouraged by results that reveal IPH6501’s ability to drive NK cell migration directly to tumor sites, highlighting its potential as a game-changer in immuno-oncology. These findings are a testament to the promise of NK cell therapies to deliver safer and more targeted solutions for patients in need,” commented Eric Vivier, DVM, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma.

The data published further support the current clinical development plan of IPH6501 in Relapsed/Refractory B-NHL.

About ANKET®

ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) is Innate’s proprietary platform for developing next-generation, multi-specific natural killer (NK) cell engagers to treat certain types of cancer. This versatile, fit-for-purpose technology is creating an entirely new class of molecules to induce synthetic immunity against cancer.

About IPH6501

IPH6501 is the first Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutic to co-engage activating receptors on NK cells (NKp46 and CD16), IL-2R (but not a subunit) through a variant of human IL-2, and a tumor antigen (CD20) via a single molecule, hence providing proliferation and activation signals targeted to NK cells and promoting their cytotoxic activity against CD20 expressing malignant cells.

IPH6501 has shown better anti-tumor efficacy than approved benchmark antibodies in preclinical tumor models (Demaria, EHA 2023, Carrette, SITC 2024, Demaria et al, Science Immunology 2024).

IPH6501 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 multicenter trial (NCT06088654), investigating the safety and tolerability of IPH6501 in patients with Relapsed and/or Refractory CD20-expressing B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through three therapeutic approaches: monoclonal antibodies, multi-specific NK Cell Engagers via its ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC).

Innate’s portfolio includes lead proprietary program lacutamab, developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, monalizumab developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer, several ANKET® drug candidates to address multiple tumor types as well as IPH4502 a differentiated ADC in development in solid tumors.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

