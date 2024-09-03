IgGenix Presents Data Supporting Clinical Development of IGNX001 for Peanut Allergy at the 2024 ASCIA Annual Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IgGenix, Inc., a preclinical antibody discovery and development company taking a revolutionary approach to address IgE-mediated diseases, presented exciting data on the company’s lead candidate, IGNX001, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody-based therapeutic for peanut allergy. These data were presented during the 2024 Annual Conference of the Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy (ASCIA), taking place in Adelaide, Australia from September 3-6, 2024.

Highlights from ASCIA

Michael O’Sullivan, MBBS, FRACP, FRCPA, lead investigator, presented information on IgGenix’s Phase 1 human clinical trial in peanut allergy “ACCELERATE Peanut.” This study, which is active and screening, will evaluate the safety and tolerability of IGNX001, a therapeutic candidate which aims to offer the potential of rapid protection for peanut allergic patients.

Derek Croote PhD, chief technology officer and co-founder of IgGenix, presented preclinical data on IGNX001 demonstrating robust protection against peanut-mediated mast cell activation, as well as against anaphylaxis in a murine model of peanut allergy. The complete preclinical findings were recently published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology .

“IGNX001 marks a potentially major step forward in treating peanut allergies,” said Michael O’Sullivan, MBBS, FRACP, FRCPA, Consultant Clinical Immunologist at Fiona Stanley Hospital and Perth Children’s Hospital, and Clinical Senior Lecturer at the University of Western Australia. “By using cutting edge research to re-engineer harmful IgE antibodies to IgG4 blocking antibodies that bind to allergens without causing reactions, this approach offers the potential for a faster, more effective alternative to current therapies. It has the potential to help change peanut allergy management, reducing severe reaction risks and improving quality of life for millions worldwide.”

Oral Presentation

Accelerating Towards Treatment Options for Adolescents and Adults With Peanut Allergy: Phase 1 Trial of Peanut-Specific Igg4 Antibody Therapeutic (IGNX001)

Presenter: Michael O’Sullivan, MBBS, FRACP, FRCPA

Poster Presentation

Preclinical Activity and GLP Safety Toxicology Data Ahead of Phase 1 Initiation of IGNX001 in Peanut Allergy

Presenter: Derek Croote, PhD

The abstracts can be accessed here.

About IgGenix

Kari Nadeau

Derek Croote

Stanford University

IgGenix is a privately held antibody discovery and development company taking a revolutionary approach to directly address allergies and atopic diseases. Through our proprietary SEQ SIFTER™ discovery platform, developed from foundational research of co-founders Stephen Quake, Kari Nadeau, and Derek Croote of Stanford University, we isolate and re-engineer fully human, high-affinity, allergen-specific antibodies designed to block and prevent the allergic cascade. By targeting common immunodominant allergens and their most important epitopes across the patient population, we intend to treat allergic pediatric and adult patients alike across food and environmental allergies. This novel approach may prevent life-threatening allergic reactions, saving lives and reducing the constant fear that affects millions of people living with severe allergies.

