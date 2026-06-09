IDEAYA Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA) today announced that it intends to offer and sell up to $300.0 million of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock, to offer and sell to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, IDEAYA intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $45.0 million of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen, UBS Investment Bank, and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by IDEAYA pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by request from: J.P. Morgan, by mail at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Jefferies, by mail at Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-547-6340 or 877-821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; TD Securities, by mail at TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com; UBS Investment Bank, by mail at UBS Securities LLC, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, Attention: Equity Syndicate, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or Cantor, by mail at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation statements regarding the offer and sale of securities, the terms of the offering and ability to complete the offering, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, including, but not limited to, those related to IDEAYA's clinical programs, commercial activities, and performance and/or achievements, to differ significantly and/or materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, enrollment rates, safety outcomes, efficacy results, regulatory interactions and decisions, and the ability to translate preclinical findings into clinical benefit, manufacturing and supply risks, competition, changes in standard of care, the timing and success of commercialization efforts, the outcome of collaborations and licensing arrangements, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, and other matters that could affect IDEAYA's ability to complete the offering. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, are in IDEAYA's filings with the SEC, including IDEAYA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, any current and periodic reports filed with the SEC, and preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering.

Investor and Media Contact



IDEAYA Biosciences



Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.



Chief Financial Officer



investor@ideayabio.com

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SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.