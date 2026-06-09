IDEAYA Announces Pricing of $300 Million Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. IDEAYA is selling 5,555,556 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 5,555,576 shares of common stock in the offering. The shares of common stock are being sold at a public offering price of $27.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $26.9999 per pre-funded warrant. The exercise price of the pre-funded warrants is $0.0001 per share. In addition, IDEAYA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,666,669 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The aggregate gross proceeds to IDEAYA from this offering are expected to be approximately $300.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants. The offering is expected to close on or about June 10, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen, UBS Investment Bank, and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for this offering.

The securities described above are being offered by IDEAYA pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by request from: J.P. Morgan, by mail at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Jefferies, by mail at Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-547-6340 or 877-821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; TD Securities, by mail at TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com; UBS Investment Bank, by mail at UBS Securities LLC, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, Attention: Equity Syndicate, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or Cantor, by mail at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation statements regarding the expected closing of the public offering, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, including, but not limited to, those related to IDEAYA's clinical programs, commercial activities, and performance and/or achievements, to differ significantly and/or materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, enrollment rates, safety outcomes, efficacy results, regulatory interactions and decisions, and the ability to translate preclinical findings into clinical benefit, manufacturing and supply risks, competition, changes in standard of care, the timing and success of commercialization efforts, the outcome of collaborations and licensing arrangements, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, and other matters that could affect IDEAYA's ability to complete the offering. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, are in IDEAYA's filings with the SEC, including IDEAYA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, any current and periodic reports filed with the SEC, and preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering.

Investor and Media Contact



IDEAYA Biosciences



Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.



Chief Financial Officer



investor@ideayabio.com

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SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.