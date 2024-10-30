SUBSCRIBE
Havah Therapeutics to Present Real World Data at the RiseUp for Breast Cancer Conference

  • Presentation to highlight the potent effect of Havah’s therapeutic candidate on agonizing the Androgen Receptor (AR), reducing Background Parenchymal Enhancement (BPE) as measured by MRI
  • BPE is an important measurement of ‘on-target’ effect and is a critical biomarker for risk assessment in many breast cancer studies
  • Data to be presented on 35 pre-menopausal women with high BI-RADS BPE

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Havah Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative, proprietary hormonal implant therapies for prevention and treatment of breast cancers, today announced that the company will present real world patient data at the upcoming RiseUp for Breast Cancer Conference. The presentation will demonstrate the therapeutic potential of Havah’s novel combination implant therapy - of testosterone plus the aromatase inhibitor anastrozole - in agonizing the androgen receptor and inhibiting pathogenic pathways known to be involved in high risk breast tissue.


Details for the presentation are as follows:

RiseUp for Breast Cancer Conference
November 1 – 3, 2024
San Francisco, CA

Presentation Title: Real World Study of the Effect of T+AiTM on Background Parenchymal Enhancement (BPE)
Presenter: Wayne Tilley, PhD., Havah Therapeutics
Date/Time: Friday, November 1, 2:15pm Pacific Time

About Havah Therapeutics

Havah Therapeutics is developing a novel therapeutic implant for treating hormonally sensitive cancers and other breast conditions. This groundbreaking method relies on stimulating (agonizing) the androgen receptor in breast tissue, utilizing natural hormonal mechanisms to treat women safely and with greatly reduced side effects. The product, T+AiTM , is a combination of two registered agents (testosterone and anastrozole, a low dose aromatase inhibitor) that when dosed, provides three months of continuous medication enabling a superior product profile for compliance, safety and efficacy. Havah Therapeutics is currently participating in the Re-Evaluating Conditions for Active Surveillance Suitability as Treatment: Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (RECAST DCIS), a Phase 2 platform study aimed at preventing the progression of DCIS to breast cancer. For more information, visit www.havahtx.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Matthew Brewer
mb@havahtx.com

Danielle Clark-Brown
dcb@havahtx.com

