Harbour BioMed Appoints Dr. Raymond Zheng as Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the “Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on oncology and immunology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Raymond Zheng as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Based in the United States, Dr. Zheng will lead global business development and alliance management functions, reporting directly to Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed.

In his new role, Dr. Zheng will seek to maximize the value of Harbour BioMed’s product portfolio through effective execution of the Company’s partnership initiatives. He will also play a key role in optimizing resources and coordinating business development operations globally to support the Company’s long-term strategic goals of investing in and developing transformative medicinal products to address key unmet medical needs.

Dr. Zheng was initially trained as a scientist and completed a research fellowship in the field of translational oncology at Harvard Medical School before joining the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to Harbour BioMed, Dr. Zheng served as founder and CSO of Urica Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing an oral therapy for refractory gout. During his tenure at Urica, early clinical development was completed, and the asset was subsequently acquired by a Newco backed by venture capital committed to supporting its pivotal development. He also made significant contributions at Fortress Biotech and Agenus as a business developer where he managed value-added investments and negotiated transformative partnership transactions.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: “Leveraging our proprietary Harbour Mice® fully human antibody platform, we have developed a robust and diverse pipeline with potential first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates in immuno-oncology, as well as in inflammatory and immunology diseases. Raymond’s deep expertise in business development and strategic insights will be invaluable as we expand our collaborations and accelerate growth in key markets. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Harbour BioMed family and are confident that his leadership will significantly enhance the value of our portfolio.”

Dr. Raymond Zheng, Chief Business Officer of Harbour BioMed, added: “I am honored to join Harbour BioMed and excited to work alongside a talented team committed to developing cutting-edge medicinal products. Harbour Mice® is an industry-leading technology platform that has gained strong recognition worldwide. I look forward to leveraging my experience to foster robust partnerships that will drive the Company’s mission and enhance our global impact in the biopharmaceutical industry.”

Dr. Zheng holds a Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of California, Riverside, and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners, and select acquisitions.

The proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chains (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology is capable of delivering tumor-killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice®, and HBICE® with a single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For further information, please refer to www.harbourbiomed.com.

