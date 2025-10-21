HanchorBio Secures US Patent for Innovative SIRPα/CD47 Fusion Protein HCB101

TAIPEI and SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HanchorBio today announced that its proprietary HCB101, a SIRPα/CD47 fusion protein candidate, has been officially granted a US patent (Patent No. 12,447,195) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Titled "ENGINEERED SIRPα VARIANTS AND METHODS OF USE THEREOF", the patent represents major international recognition for the company's innovative technology for immuno-oncology.

Mechanism of Action and Novelty of HCB101: An Innovative Fusion Protein Design

Developed using HanchorBio's proprietary FBDB™ (Fc-Based Designed Biologics) platform, HCB101 is an engineered SIRPα/CD47 fusion protein designed to precisely modulate the immune system's recognition and phagocytic functions, effectively overcoming the challenge of tumor immune evasion and enhancing the clearance of cancer cells.

The molecule employs an engineered variant strategy, featuring novel amino acid substitutions at previously unclaimed and undisclosed SIRPα sites.



These innovative structural mutations significantly enhance the binding affinity and functional potency of HCB101 toward CD47 expressed on tumor cells, thereby reactivating macrophage-mediated cancer cell killing while minimizing the hematologic toxicities commonly associated with traditional CD47 monoclonal antibody therapies.

The USPTO recognized HCB101's original mutation design and unprecedented potency as clear evidence of novelty and inventive step, distinguishing it from prior technologies and enabling the molecule to successfully pass the rigorous US patent examination process.

In addition to robust intellectual property protection, the patent also strengthens HanchorBio's position for licensing negotiations and strategic collaborations, further enhancing its global partnership and value creation potential.

Dr. Scott Liu, Chairman of HanchorBio, commented: "The US patent grant for HCB101 is a testament to HanchorBio's robust R&D capabilities in immunotherapy, while also illustrating the heights of innovation that Taiwan's biotech industry is capable of reaching. Backed by a solid IP position, we are committed to further expanding global collaboration."

Why the United States: A Strategic and Symbolic First Step

HanchorBio strategically selected the United States as the first jurisdiction for patent filing and issuance, recognizing it as the world's most influential and standard-bearing market for biopharmaceutical innovation and licensing. US patent approval often serves as a benchmark for patent examiners in other countries, amplifying both credibility and momentum for subsequent filings.

For the filing, HanchorBio worked with Fish & Richardson, one of the largest and most respected intellectual property law firms in the US. The successful approval of HCB101's US patent demonstrates the molecule's technical originality and therapeutic advancement, paving the way for accelerated future examinations in Europe and multiple Asian territories.

Dr. Wenwu Zhai, Chief Scientific Officer of HanchorBio, remarked:



"We prioritized the US market as the foundation of our IP strategy, as its market scale and influence align closely with our long-term growth objectives. Building on this milestone, we will further build a comprehensive global IP protection network."

Global Patent Strategy: Strengthening Licensing and Partnerships

Following this US patent grant, HanchorBio will advance patent filings across Europe, Taiwan, and other Asian countries as part of its broader global IP roadmap.



This strategy aims to consolidate the company's leadership in immuno-oncology and fusion protein drug development, while significantly enhancing its negotiating power for international licensing and co-development opportunities.

The HCB101 patent represents not only a technological milestone but also a pivotal step in HanchorBio's journey toward global market expansion.

About HanchorBio

HanchorBio (7827.TWO), a global biotechnology company specializing in immuno-oncology, is led by an experienced team of pharmaceutical industry veterans with a proven track record of success in biologics discovery and global development, aiming to rewrite cancer therapies. Committed to reactivating the immune system to fight diseases, the proprietary Fc-based designer biologics (FBDB™) platform enables the development of unique biologics with diverse multi-targeting modalities, unleashing both innate and adaptive immunity to overcome the current challenges of anti-PD1/L1 therapies. The FBDB™ platform has successfully delivered proof-of-concept data in several in vivo tumor animal models.

