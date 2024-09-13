Guardant Health to Share Data at ESMO 2024 Further Demonstrating Strong Performance of Its Precision Oncology Technology in Multiple Advanced Tumor Types

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company and its research collaborators will present data from several studies utilizing Guardant technology to advance precision oncology at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 13-17, 2024.





Data on the Guardant Reveal™ minimal residual disease test in locally advanced rectal cancer patients enrolled in the NO-CUT trial will be presented in a proffered paper session during Presidential Symposium III. Other presentations will include findings from studies evaluating Guardant360® for therapy selection in advanced breast cancer and other solid tumors, and the Guardant Infinity™ platform for response monitoring in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

“Our latest data featured at ESMO further highlight the value of Guardant’s technology in precision oncology and the critical role liquid biopsy can play in informing therapy selection and treatment management across multiple tumor types,” said Craig Eagle, M.D., chief medical officer at Guardant Health. “We look forward to sharing how Guardant tests can contribute to improved outcomes across all stages of cancer care.”

Complete list of Guardant Health and collaborator presentations at ESMO 2024

Abstract Title (Hall 6, unless otherwise noted) Product Saturday, September 14 | 9:00 - 17:00 1295P EP0031 a next-generation selective RET inhibitor (SRI): Correlation of molecular and clinical responses in patients with RET alteration positive solid tumours naïve to or following prior SRI Guardant Infinity Sunday, September 15 | 9:00 - 17:00 127P Clinical utility of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) next generation sequencing (NGS) to inform treatment decisions for patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors Guardant 360 Monday, September 16 | 9:00 - 17:00 418P Concordance of PI3K-AKT pathway alterations between tumor and ctDNA in metastatic breast cancer Guardant 360 419P Prevalence of gene rearrangement on ctDNA NGS and its targetability in patients with advanced breast cancer Guardant 360 Monday, September 16 | 17:04 – 17:16 509O Total neoadjuvant treatment (TNT) with non-operative management (NOM) for proficient mismatch repair locally advanced rectal cancer (pMMR LARC): first results of NO-CUT Trial Proffered Paper Session: Presidential Symposium III: Eyes to the future, Barcelona Auditorium, Hall 2 Guardant Reveal

The full abstracts for Guardant Health and a list of all abstracts being presented at the ESMO Congress can be found on the ESMO website.

For information and updates from the conference, follow Guardant Health on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook or visit Guardant on-site at booth #510.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts



Investor Contact:

Zarak Khurshid

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:

Mike Weist

press@guardanthealth.com

+1 317 371 0035