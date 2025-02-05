Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s and cancer studies receive $7.2M boost

Lawson Research Institute scientists and partners will use molecular imaging and theranostics to potentially transform the detection and treatment of neurodegeneration and cancer.

LONDON, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The quest to advance detection and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and to personalize cancer care has received a major boost, with $7.2 million in funding to Lawson Research Institute (Lawson) of St. Joseph’s Health Care London (St. Joseph’s) for first-of-its kind research.

Lawson scientists will partner with researchers at London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI), McMaster University, University Health Network and BC Cancer on the ground-breaking studies focused on molecular imaging and theranostics as a potential game-changer in detecting and treating neurodegeneration and cancer, particularly prostate, brain and breast cancer.

Principal investigator Ting-Yim Lee, PhD, Lawson’s Director of PET/CT Research, and his team of investigators were awarded $2 million through the Ontario Research Fund – Research Excellence for the study. Co-Principal Investigator is radiation oncologist Dr. Glenn Bauman at LHSCRI.

Additional funding from private-sector partners, Lawson, and donors through St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation brings the total research investment to $7.2 million.

“Both research projects are the first of their kind in Canada aimed at advancing how we diagnose and treat Alzheimer’s disease and cancer,” says Lee. “This collaborative funding initiative will also drive innovation in the exciting field of molecular imaging and theranostics at St. Joseph’s, at the heart of which is St. Joseph’s new, high-sensitivity GE HealthCare Omni Legend 2 PET/CT – the first in Canada.”

The studies encompass:

Alzheimer’s disease: The new PET/CT allows researchers to simultaneously study blood flow and glucose metabolism in the brain. They hope to uncover early signs of plaque deposits and toxic proteins that have been linked to the development of Alzheimer’s.

Cancer: The cancer study will focus on developing theranostic techniques to personalize the exact amount of radiation a patient should receive during treatment. This maximizes effective treatment while minimizing harm to healthy tissues.

In the initial phases, 100 patients for the Alzheimer’s study will be recruited from St. Joseph’s Aging Brain and Memory Clinic; while 90 patients will be recruited for cancer studies from London Health Sciences Centre’s Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre.

