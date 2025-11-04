Genentech to Present New Data From Its Broad and Innovative Hematology Portfolio at ASH 2025

– Findings further demonstrate the effectiveness of Genentech’s approved medicines in advancing treatment standards for people with blood disorders –

– Data from innovative pipeline signals progress toward improved outcomes in hemophilia A, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that it will showcase 46 abstracts, including 12 oral presentations, from its industry-leading hematology portfolio at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, held December 6-9, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

“The data we will present at this year’s ASH meeting underscore our commitment to driving innovation across hematology and reflect meaningful progress towards improved treatment of multiple blood disorders,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development.

Key presentations include:

Hemophilia A

Hemlibra ® (emicizumab-kxwh): New post-marketing data from the Beyond ABR study show that, in the first year after switching to Hemlibra prophylaxis from factor VIII prophylaxis, people with various levels of baseline joint impairment had low bleeding rates, associated with overall improvements in joint health, and a shift towards higher activity levels. These findings add to the wealth of clinical and real-world evidence in support of Hemlibra as it continues to redefine standards of care for people living with hemophilia A.

(emicizumab-kxwh): New post-marketing data from the Beyond ABR study show that, in the first year after switching to Hemlibra prophylaxis from factor VIII prophylaxis, people with various levels of baseline joint impairment had low bleeding rates, associated with overall improvements in joint health, and a shift towards higher activity levels. These findings add to the wealth of clinical and real-world evidence in support of Hemlibra as it continues to redefine standards of care for people living with hemophilia A. NXT007: Positive Phase I/II results, including new data from a global study in people with hemophilia A with and without factor VIII inhibitors, suggest the potential of Genentech’s next-generation investigational bispecific antibody to normalize hemostasis. These data support the progression of NXT007 into Phase III clinical development planned for 2026, including a head-to-head study against Hemlibra.

These data support the progression of NXT007 into Phase III clinical development planned for 2026, including a head-to-head study against Hemlibra. SPK-8011QQ: Pre-clinical data on Genentech’s next-generation investigational AAV gene therapy, show significantly enhanced hemostatic potency compared with SPK-8011 (dirloctocogene samoparvovec) in ex vivo and in vivo mouse models. Findings support the ongoing evaluation of SPK-8011QQ, furthering previous learnings on the safety and durability of SPK-8011, with Phase IIb study initiation planned for 2026.

Lymphoma

Lunsumio ® (mosunetuzumab-axgb): Preliminary data from the U.S. extension arm of the Phase III CELESTIMO study investigating Lunsumio plus lenalidomide, in people with second-line or later (2L+) relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma, support its potential as an effective and well-tolerated outpatient treatment option.

(mosunetuzumab-axgb): Preliminary data from the U.S. extension arm of the Phase III CELESTIMO study investigating Lunsumio plus lenalidomide, in people with second-line or later (2L+) relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma, support its potential as an effective and well-tolerated outpatient treatment option. Lunsumio plus Polivy ® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq): Long-term follow-up data from the Phase Ib/II GO40516 study demonstrate sustained improvements in objective response rate (ORR) and progression-free survival with this combination in people with 2L+ large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). Additionally, patient-reported outcomes from the Phase III SUNMO study show treatment with Lunsumio plus Polivy was associated with delayed deterioration in physical function and improvements in fatigue, pain, and emotional function, in people with transplant-ineligible R/R LBCL.

(polatuzumab vedotin-piiq): Long-term follow-up data from the Phase Ib/II GO40516 study demonstrate sustained improvements in objective response rate (ORR) and progression-free survival with this combination in people with 2L+ large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). Additionally, patient-reported outcomes from the Phase III SUNMO study show treatment with Lunsumio plus Polivy was associated with delayed deterioration in physical function and improvements in fatigue, pain, and emotional function, in people with transplant-ineligible R/R LBCL. Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm): Three-year follow-up and subgroup analyses from the Phase III STARGLO study show continued superior survival outcomes with Columvi in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) for people with R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) compared with Rituxan® (rituximab) and GemOx, including people with second-line DLBCL and primary refractory disease or early relapse.*

Multiple myeloma

Cevostamab: Clinical and exploratory biomarker analysis from the Phase Ib CAMMA-1 study shows investigational cevostamab in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone induces high ORR, very good partial response or better rates, and durable remissions, in R/R multiple myeloma.

First data from the Phase Ib CAMMA-3 study highlight that subcutaneous cevostamab monotherapy delivers deep and durable responses in people with late-line R/R multiple myeloma.

These data support the progression of cevostamab in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone into Phase III clinical development for people with 2L+ R/R multiple myeloma, with study initiation planned for 2026.

Overview of key presentations featuring Genentech medicines

Medicine Abstract title Abstract number/presentation details cevostamab Tumor clearance, T-cell fitness and minimal residual disease (MRD) outcomes in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) treated with cevostamab plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone: Biomarker analyses from CAMMA 1 arm b #252 oral presentation Session: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Advances in Treatment Strategies for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Saturday, December 6, 2025 3:15pm EST Subcutaneous cevostamab demonstrates manageable safety and clinically meaningful activity in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM): First results from the phase Ib CAMMA 3 study #700 oral presentation Session: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Bi, Tri and Beyond: Innovations in Bispecific and Trispecific Antibodies for Multiple Myeloma Sunday, December 7, 2025 5:15pm EST Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm) CRS-RS.5p predictive model informs risk stratification and cytokine release syndrome management following glofitamab treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma #2559 poster presentation Session: 803. Emerging Tools, Techniques, and Artificial Intelligence in Hematology: Poster I Saturday, December 6, 2025 5:30pm-7:30pm EST Glofitamab plus gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) vs rituximab (R)-GemOx in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): efficacy and safety in patient subgroups #3743 poster presentation Session: 629. Aggressive Lymphomas, Immunotherapy including Bispecific Antibodies: Poster II Sunday, December 7, 2025 6pm-8pm EST Glofitamab in combination with polatuzumab vedotin demonstrates high and durable efficacy in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) in the second-line (2L) and third-line and later (3L+) setting: A subgroup analysis #5510 poster presentation Session: 629. Aggressive Lymphomas, Immunotherapy including Bispecific Antibodies: Poster III Monday, December 8, 2025 6pm-8pm EST Sustained clinical benefit of glofitamab plus gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) versus rituximab plus GemOx (R-GemOx) in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): 3-year follow-up of STARGLO #5519 poster presentation Session: 629. Aggressive Lymphomas, Immunotherapy including Bispecific Antibodies: Poster III Monday, December 8, 2025 6pm-8pm EST Hemlibra® (emicizumab-kxwh) Evolution of joint health and physical activity in people with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors switching to emicizumab prophylaxis: A second interim analysis of the BEYOND ABR study #1285 poster presentation Session: 322. Hemophilia A and B: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III Saturday, December 6, 2025 5:30pm-7:30pm EST Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb) Fixed treatment duration subcutaneous mosunetuzumab monotherapy in elderly/unfit patients with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: Interim results from the Phase II MorningSun study #62 oral presentation Session: 629. Aggressive Lymphomas, Immunotherapy including Bispecific Antibodies: Overcoming Barriers in Frontline Therapy: Bispecific Antibodies for Older Adults with DLBCL Saturday, December 6, 2025 9:45am EST Fixed-duration subcutaneous (SC) mosunetuzumab, with maintenance therapy, in patients (pts) with previously untreated high-tumor burden follicular lymphoma (HTB FL): Longer follow-up and exploratory circulating tumor (ct)DNA analysis of the Phase II MorningSun study #228 oral presentation Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: FL and WM Saturday, December 6, 2025 3:15pm EST Long-term follow-up with sustained progression-free survival (PFS) benefit after subcutaneous (SC) mosunetuzumab in combination with polatuzumab vedotin compared with rituximab plus polatuzumab vedotin in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) B-cell non-Hodgkin Lymphoma #1020 oral presentation Session: 629. Aggressive Lymphomas, Immunotherapy including Bispecific Antibodies: Improving Outcomes in Rare Large Cell Lymphomas Monday, December 8, 2025 5:45pm EST Promising response rates and manageable safety with mosunetuzumab plus lenalidomide (Mosun-Len) in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL): US extension cohort from the Phase III CELESTIMO study #1800 poster presentation Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I Saturday, December 6, 2025 5:30pm-7:30pm EST Improvements in health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in the SUNMO study: subcutaneous (SC) mosunetuzumab plus polatuzumab vedotin (Mosun-Pola) versus rituximab, gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (R-GemOx) in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after at least one prior therapy #5509 poster presentation Session: 629. Aggressive Lymphomas, Immunotherapy including Bispecific Antibodies: Poster III Monday, December 8, 2025 6pm-8pm EST Fixed treatment duration mosunetuzumab continues to demonstrate clinically meaningful outcomes in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) after ≥2 prior therapies: 5-year follow-up of a pivotal Phase II study #5352 poster presentation Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III Monday, December 8, 2025 6pm-8pm EST Fixed-duration subcutaneous mosunetuzumab continues to demonstrate high rates of durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma after ≥2 prior therapies: 3-year follow-up from a pivotal Phase II study #5353 poster presentation Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III Monday, December 8, 2025 6pm-8pm EST Lunsumio / Columvi Patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) preferred fixed-duration treatments with less frequent administrations in the era of novel bispecific antibodies (BsAbs) #6179 poster presentation Session: 902. Health Services and Quality Improvement: Lymphoid Malignancies: Poster III Monday, December 8, 2025 6pm-8pm EST Diverse preferences for treatment options in relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL): Survey results from patients in the United States (US) #6180 poster presentation Session: 902. Health Services and Quality Improvement: Lymphoid Malignancies: Poster III Monday, December 8, 2025 6pm-8pm EST Differences in patient-reported time toxicity between bispecific antibody (BsAb) options: Impact of treatment duration and dosing frequency on patient-reported time burden in relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) #6181 poster presentation Session: 902. Health Services and Quality Improvement: Lymphoid Malignancies: Poster III Monday, December 8, 2025 6pm-8pm EST NXT007 NXT007 prophylaxis in people with hemophilia A with or without FVIII inhibitors: a global phase I/II multiple-ascending-dose study #302 oral presentation Session: 322. Hemophilia A and B: Clinical and Epidemiological: Prophylaxis Across the Age Spectrum Saturday, December 6, 2025 4:15pm EST Ex Vivo Evaluation of the Procoagulant Effect of NXT007 Prophylaxis in People with Hemophilia A without Factor VIII Inhibitors: Phase I/II Study (NXTAGE) #3061 poster presentation Session: 322. Hemophilia A and B: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II Sunday, December 7, 2025 6pm-8pm EST Pharmacodynamic biomarkers in people with hemophilia A receiving multiple ascending doses of NXT007 #4841 poster presentation Session: 322. Hemophilia A and B: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III Monday, December 8, 2025 6pm-8pm EST Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) Transcriptional profiling refines DLBCL classification and identifies subtypes with distinct therapeutic vulnerabilities #49 oral presentation Session: 621. Lymphomas: Translational – Molecular and Genetic - Subtyping strategies to unlock new therapeutic vulnerabilities Saturday, December 6, 2025 9:30am EST Assessment of the prognostic value of FDG PET-derived markers and responses in POLARIX #5329 poster presentation Session: 622. Lymphomas: Translational – Non-Genetic: Poster III Monday, December 8, 2025 6pm-8pm EST SPK-8011QQ Preclinical evaluation of SPK-8011QQ, an adeno-associated virus gene therapy for people with hemophilia A leveraging the dirloctocogene samoparvovec platform encoding an activated protein C-resistant B-domain deleted factor VIII #1068 oral presentation Session: 801. Gene Therapies: Technological Developments in Gene Therapy Monday, December 8, 2025 5:45pm EST Venclexta®(venetoclax)** Long-term immune reconstitution and final 1-year follow-up after fixed-duration venetoclax-obinutuzumab (VenO) in first-line (1L) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL): results from the Phase III CRISTALLO trial #682 oral presentation Session: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Frontline Treatment Strategies for CLL Sunday, December 7, 2025 5:15pm EST Results from PARADIGM - a phase 2 randomized study comparing venetoclax and azacitidine to conventional induction chemotherapy for newly diagnosed fit adults with acute myeloid leukemia Plenary session Sunday, December 7, 2025 2pm-4pm EST Fixed-duration versus continuous targeted treatment for previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia: Results from the randomized CLL17 trial Plenary session Sunday, December 7, 2025 2pm-4pm EST

*Based on the STARGLO data, Columvi in combination with GemOx is approved in 49 countries for the treatment of R/R DLBCL including the EU, UK, Australia and Canada. On July 2, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter for the supplemental Biologics License Application for Columvi in combination with GemOx for this indication.

**Venclexta is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and commercialized by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

About Hemlibra® (emicizumab-kxwh)

Hemlibra is a bispecific factor IXa- and factor X-directed antibody. It is designed to bring together factor IXa and factor X, proteins required to activate the natural coagulation cascade and restore the blood clotting process for hemophilia A patients. Hemlibra is a prophylactic (preventative) treatment that can be administered by an injection of a ready-to-use solution under the skin (subcutaneously) once weekly, every two weeks or every four weeks. Hemlibra was created by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and is being co-developed globally by Chugai, Roche and Genentech.

Hemlibra U.S. Indication

Hemlibra is a prescription medicine used for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults and children, ages newborn and older, with hemophilia A with or without factor VIII inhibitors.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information to know about Hemlibra?

Hemlibra increases the potential for blood to clot. People who use activated prothrombin complex concentrate (aPCC; Feiba®) to treat breakthrough bleeds while taking Hemlibra may be at risk of serious side effects related to blood clots.

These serious side effects include:

Thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), a condition involving blood clots and injury to small blood vessels that may cause harm to one’s kidneys, brain, and other organs

a condition involving blood clots and injury to small blood vessels that may cause harm to one’s kidneys, brain, and other organs Blood clots (thrombotic events), which may form in blood vessels in the arm, leg, lung, or head

Patients should talk to their doctor about the signs and symptoms of these serious side effects, which can include

Confusion

Stomach, chest, or back pain

Weakness

Nausea or vomiting

Swelling, pain, or redness

Feeling sick or faint

Decreased urination

Swelling of arms and legs

Yellowing of skin and eyes

Eye pain, swelling, or trouble seeing

Fast heart rate

Numbness in your face

Headache

Shortness of breath

Coughing up blood

If patients experience any of these symptoms during or after treatment with Hemlibra, they should get medical help right away.

Patients should carefully follow their healthcare provider’s instructions regarding when to use an on demand bypassing agent or factor VIII, and the dose and schedule to use for breakthrough bleed treatment. If aPCC (Feiba®) is needed, patients should talk to their healthcare provider in case they feel they need more than 100 U/kg of aPCC (Feiba®) total.

Patients’ bodies may make antibodies against Hemlibra, which may stop Hemlibra from working properly. Patients should contact their healthcare provider immediately if they notice that Hemlibra has stopped working for them (e.g., increase in bleeds).

The most common side effects of Hemlibra include: injection site reactions (redness, tenderness, warmth, or itching at the site of injection), headache, and joint pain. These are not all of the possible side effects of Hemlibra. Patients can speak with their healthcare provider for more information.

What else should patients know about Hemlibra?

Patients should see the detailed “Instructions for Use” that comes with Hemlibra for information on how to prepare and inject a dose of Hemlibra, and how to properly throw away (dispose of) used needles and syringes.

Patients should stop taking their prophylactic bypassing therapy the day before they start Hemlibra

Patients may continue taking their prophylactic factor VIII for the first week of Hemlibra

Hemlibra may interfere with laboratory tests that measure how well blood is clotting and create an inaccurate result. Patients should speak with their healthcare provider about how this may affect their care.

Medicines are sometimes prescribed for purposes other than those listed in a Medication Guide. Patients should only use Hemlibra for the condition it was prescribed. Patients should not give Hemlibra to other people, even if they have the same symptoms that they have. It may harm them.

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, or herbal supplements. Patients should keep a list of them to show their healthcare provider and pharmacist.

Before using Hemlibra, patients should tell their healthcare provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, are breastfeeding, or plan to breastfeed.

Since Hemlibra was tested in males, there is no information on whether Hemlibra may impact an unborn baby or breast milk. Females who are able to become pregnant should use birth control during treatment.

Side effects may be reported to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Side effects may also be reported to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see Important Safety Information, including Serious Side Effects, as well as the Hemlibra full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide or visit https://www.hemlibra.com/.

About Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb)

Lunsumio is a first-in-class CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD20 on the surface of B cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells. This dual-targeting activates and redirects a patient’s existing T cells to engage and eliminate target B cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins into the B cells. A robust clinical development program for Lunsumio is ongoing, investigating the molecule as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines, for the treatment of people with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including follicular lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other indications.

Lunsumio U.S. Indication

Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab-axgb) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with follicular lymphoma whose cancer has come back or did not respond to previous treatment, and who have already received two or more treatments for their cancer.

It is not known if Lunsumio is safe and effective in children.

The conditional approval of Lunsumio is based on response rate. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.

What is the most important information I should know about Lunsumio?

Lunsumio may cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with Lunsumio and can also be severe or life-threatening.

Get medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS at any time, including:

fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher

chills

low blood pressure

fast or irregular heartbeat

tiredness or weakness

difficulty breathing

headache

confusion

feeling anxious

dizziness or light-headedness

nausea

vomiting

Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive Lunsumio on a “step-up dosing schedule.”

The step-up dosing schedule is when you receive smaller “step-up” doses of Lunsumio on Day 1 and Day 8 of your first cycle of treatment

You will receive a higher dose of Lunsumio on Day 15 of your first cycle of treatment

If your dose of Lunsumio is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule

Before each dose in Cycle 1 and Cycle 2, you will receive medicines to help reduce your risk of CRS

Your healthcare provider will check you for CRS during treatment with Lunsumio and may treat you in a hospital if you develop signs and symptoms of CRS. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop your treatment with Lunsumio, if you have severe side effects.

What are the possible side effects of Lunsumio?

Lunsumio may cause serious side effects, including:

neurologic problems. Lunsumio can cause serious and life-threatening neurological problems. Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with Lunsumio. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with Lunsumio, including: headache numbness and tingling of the arms, legs, hands, or feet dizziness confusion and disorientation difficulty paying attention or understanding things forgetting things or forgetting who or where you are trouble speaking, reading, or writing sleepiness or trouble sleeping tremors loss of consciousness seizures muscle problems or muscle weakness loss of balance or trouble walking tiredness

Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with Lunsumio. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with Lunsumio, including: serious infections. Lunsumio can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or sympt

