Genentech to Present New Data at ASCO 2026, Reinforcing Giredestrant’s Potential to Transform the Treatment Paradigm in Early Breast Cancer

New giredestrant data from the lidERA study on its potential as a new standard of care for adjuvant ER-positive breast cancer across all menopausal stages

Primary results from the persevERA study on the numerical improvement in progression-free survival observed with first-line giredestrant plus palbociclib in advanced, endocrine-sensitive disease

Overall, nine approved and investigational medicines, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates and brain-permeable molecules, with ASCO data targeting urgent needs in breast, blood, lung and other cancers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), will present new data from nine approved and investigational medicines across more than 15 indications at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.

"Genentech’s ASCO data reflect our commitment to addressing those cancers that impose the highest burden on patients and society," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "In particular, our ASCO data highlight significant advances in breast cancer, including the latest results for giredestrant and our evolving approach to HER2-positive metastatic disease."

Redefining the standard of care in breast cancer

Genentech's ASCO 2026 focus is on giredestrant, an investigational, oral, selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) being studied in early and advanced estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer.

This subtype accounts for approximately 70% of breast cancer cases, and the majority are diagnosed in the early stage. Data from three Phase III trials demonstrate giredestrant's potential as a future standard of care endocrine therapy across multiple disease stages:

lidERA Breast Cancer : Building on the transformational results

: Building on the persevERA Breast Cancer : Primary results investigating giredestrant in combination with palbociclib as a first-line therapy in locally advanced or metastatic cancer will be presented. These data will provide context following the announcement

: Primary results investigating giredestrant in combination with palbociclib as a first-line therapy in locally advanced or metastatic cancer will be presented. These data will provide context following the evERA Breast Cancer: New post-progression treatment analyses will be shared exploring the sustained clinical benefit for people treated with giredestrant plus everolimus in the post-cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor setting. The U.S. FDA recently accepted

Our ASCO data also highlight progress in HER2-positive breast cancer, an area Genentech has led for over 30 years:

RG6596/ZN-A-1041 in HER2-positive breast cancer: Preliminary results from a Phase Ic expansion trial

Advancing precision medicine and novel combinations

Genentech is also presenting data from its diverse pipeline targeting specific genetic drivers and difficult-to-treat cancers, including:

Divarasib in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Genentech will present results from the Krascendo 170 Phase Ib/II study

Genentech will present results from the Krascendo 170 Phase Ib/II Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab) plus Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin) in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): Genentech will present updated data from the Phase III SUNMO trial

Overview of key presentations featuring Genentech medicines and molecules:

Medicine or

molecule Abstract title Abstract number/

presentation details Breast cancer Giredestrant Giredestrant (GIRE) + palbociclib (PALBO) vs letrozole (LET) + PALBO as first-line (1L) therapy in patients (pts) with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (ER+, HER2– LA/mBC): Primary analysis of the Phase III persevERA Breast Cancer (BC) trial #LBA1006 oral



Breast Cancer — Metastatic Tuesday June 2, 2026 11:45 - 11:57 AM CDT Giredestrant Efficacy and safety of giredestrant (GIRE) in patients (pts) with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative early breast cancer (ER+, HER2– eBC) in the Phase III lidERA BC clinical trial: Results by menopausal status #502 oral Breast Cancer —Local/Regional/Adjuvant Saturday May 30, 2026 1:39 - 1:51 PM CDT Giredestrant Post-progression treatment (tx) analyses of evERA Breast Cancer (BC): A Phase III trial of giredestrant (GIRE) + everolimus (E) in patients (pts) with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced BC (ER+, HER2– aBC) previously treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor (i) #1016 rapid oral Breast Cancer — Metastatic Sunday May 31, 2026 12:00 - 12:06 PM CDT RG6596/ ZN-A-1041 Safety and efficacy of ZN-A-1041, a highly blood–brain barrier (BBB)-permeable HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), + trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) or pertuzumab-trastuzumab (PH) in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer (HER2+ mBC): Phase Ic expansion results from the ZN-A-1041-101-US trial #1055 poster Breast Cancer — Metastatic Monday June 1, 2026 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT Itovebi® (inavolisib) Outcomes by lobular (lob) histology status at initial diagnosis in patients (pts) in the INAVO120 Phase III trial with PIK3CA-mutated (mut), hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative (HER2–), endocrine-resistant advanced breast cancer (aBC) treated with inavolisib (INAVO)/placebo (PBO) + palbociclib (PALBO) + fulvestrant (FULV) #1079 poster Breast Cancer — Metastatic Monday June 1, 2026 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT Kadcyla® (trastuzumab emtansine) Adjuvant antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) eligibility and corresponding prognosis in HER2+ early breast cancer (eBC): A US-based real-world comparison of KATHERINE and DESTINY-Breast05 populations #535 poster Breast Cancer —Local/Regional/Adjuvant Monday June 1, 2026 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT Blood cancer Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab) and Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin) Mosunetuzumab plus polatuzumab vedotin (Mosun-Pola) versus rituximab, gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (R-GemOx) in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (R/R LBCL): Updated efficacy and safety from the Phase III SUNMO study including in second-line (2L) versus third-line plus (3L+) patient subgroups #7007 oral Hematologic Malignancies —Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Saturday May 30, 2026 5:12 - 5:24 PM CDT Columvi® (glofitamab) Fixed-duration glofitamab monotherapy in relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) with/without prior Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) exposure: updated data after a 3.5-year follow-up #7006 oral Hematologic Malignancies —Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Saturday May 30, 2026 5:00 - 5:12 PM CDT Polivy Outcomes by LymphoMAP archetypes in untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma from the POLARIX trial #7017 rapid oral Hematologic Malignancies —Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Friday May 29, 2026 2:12 - 2:18 PM CDT Columvi, Lunsumio and Polivy Multivariable analyses (MVAs) of overall survival (OS) in the Phase III SUNMO, STARGLO and POLARGO trials in relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) #7093 poster Hematologic Malignancies —Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Monday June 1, 2026 9:00 - 12:00 PM CDT Lung cancer Divarasib First-line (1L) divarasib plus pembrolizumab (pembro) in advanced or metastatic KRAS G12C+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): results from the Krascendo-170 study #8510 clinical science symposium Lung Cancer — Non-Small Cell Metastatic Saturday May 30, 2026 8:36 - 8:48 AM CDT Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) Transcriptomic analyses of molecular subsets and correlations with clinical outcomes from the Phase III IMforte study of lurbinectedin (lurbi) + atezolizumab (atezo) maintenance treatment (Tx) in extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) #8014 rapid oral



Lung Cancer — Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers Sunday May 31, 2026 5:12 - 5:18 PM CDT Tecentriq IMforte: Quality-adjusted time without symptoms or toxicity (Q-TWiST) analysis of first-line maintenance (1Lm) treatment (Tx) with lurbinectedin (lurbi) + atezolizumab (atezo) vs atezo in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) #8086 poster Lung Cancer — Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers Sunday May 31, 2026 9:00 - 12:00 PM CDT Gastrointestinal cancer Tecentriq IMbrave251: Final analysis of atezolizumab (atezo) plus lenvatinib (lenva) or sorafenib (sora) vs lenva or sora alone in locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (LA/mHCC) previously treated with atezo and bevacizumab (bev) #4002 oral Gastrointestinal Cancer —Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Monday June 1, 2026 10:09 - 10:21 AM CDT Tecentriq Health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in the Phase III trial of standard chemotherapy alone or combined with atezolizumab as adjuvant therapy for patients with stage III deficient DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) colon cancer (Alliance A021502, ATOMIC)* #3626 poster Gastrointestinal Cancer —Colorectal and Anal Saturday May 30, 2026 9:00 - 12:00 PM CDT Bladder cancer Tecentriq Patient-reported outcomes from IMvigor011: A Phase III study of circulating tumor (ct)DNA-guided adjuvant atezolizumab vs placebo in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) #4627 poster Genitourinary Cancer — Kidney and Bladder Sunday May 31, 2026 9:00 - 12:00 PM CDT *Study led by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology and supported by Genentech

Lunsumio and Lunsumio VELO U.S. Indication

Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab-axgb) or Lunsumio VELO is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with follicular lymphoma whose cancer has come back or did not respond to previous treatment, and who have already received two or more treatments.

It is not known if Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO is safe and effective in children. The conditional approval for this use is based on response rate. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO?

Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO can cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO, and can also be severe or life-threatening.

Get medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS at any time, including:

fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher

chills

low blood pressure

fast or irregular heartbeat

tiredness or weakness

difficulty breathing

headache

confusion

feeling anxious

dizziness or light-headedness

nausea

vomiting

Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO on a “step-up dosing schedule.”

The step-up dosing schedule is when you receive smaller “step-up” doses before receiving higher doses of Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO during your first cycle of treatment

If your dose of Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the “step-up dosing schedule”

You may receive medicines to help reduce your risk of CRS before your dose

Your healthcare provider will check you for CRS during treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO and may treat you in a hospital if you develop signs and symptoms of CRS. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop your treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO, if you have severe side effects.

What are the possible side effects of Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO?

Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO can cause serious side effects, including:

Neurologic problems. Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO can cause serious and life-threatening neurologic problems. Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO, including: headache numbness and tingling of the arms, legs, hands, or feet dizziness confusion and disorientation difficulty paying attention or understanding things forgetting things or forgetting who or where you are trouble speaking, reading or writing sleepiness or trouble sleeping tremors loss of consciousness seizures muscle problems or muscle weakness loss of balance or trouble walking tiredness

Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO, including: Serious infections. Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of infection during treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO, including: fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher cough chest pain tiredness shortness of breath painful rash sore throat pain during urination feeling weak or generally unwell

Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of infection during treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO, including: Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO can cause overactivity of the immune system, a condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. HLH can be life-threatening and has led to death in people treated with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO. Your healthcare provider will check you for HLH especially if your CRS lasts longer than expected. Signs and symptoms of HLH include: fever enlarged spleen easy bruising low blood cell counts liver problems

Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO can cause overactivity of the immune system, a condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. HLH can be life-threatening and has led to death in people treated with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO. Your healthcare provider will check you for HLH especially if your CRS lasts longer than expected. Signs and symptoms of HLH include: Low blood cell counts. Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO and can also be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO. Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO can cause the following low blood cell counts: low white blood cell counts (lymphopenia [for Lunsumio VELO only] and neutropenia). Low white blood cells can increase your risk for infection low red blood cell counts (anemia). Low red blood cells can cause tiredness and shortness of breath low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia). Low platelet counts can cause bruising or bleeding problems

Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO and can also be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO. Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO can cause the following low blood cell counts: Growth in your tumor or worsening of tumor-related problems (tumor flare). Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO can cause serious or severe worsening of your tumor. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare during your treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO: chest pain cough trouble breathing tender or swollen lymph nodes pain or swelling at the site of the tumor

Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO can cause serious or severe worsening of your tumor. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare during your treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO:

Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or permanently stop treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO if you develop severe side effects.

The most common side effects of Lunsumio include: CRS, tiredness, rash, headache, fever, muscle pain, cough, itching, and numbness, tingling, or pain in the hands or feet (nerve damage).

The most common side effects of Lunsumio VELO include: injection site reactions, tiredness, rash, CRS, COVID-19, muscle and joint pain, and diarrhea.

The most common severe abnormal blood test results with Lunsumio include: decreased phosphate, increased glucose, and increased uric acid levels.

The most common severe abnormal blood test results with Lunsumio VELO include: decreased white blood cell counts and increased uric acid levels.

Before receiving Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have ever had an infusion reaction after receiving Lunsumio

have an infection or have had an infection in the past which lasted a long time or keeps coming back

have or have had Epstein-Barr Virus

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO

Females who are able to become pregnant:

your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO

use an effective method of birth control (contraception) during your treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while receiving Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO?

Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities if you develop dizziness, confusion, tremors, sleepiness, or any other symptoms that impair consciousness until your signs and symptoms go away. These may be signs and symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems.

These are not all of the possible side effects of Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Lunsumio or Lunsumio VELO.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or https://www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch-fda-safety-information-and-adverse-event-reporting-program. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see Important Safety Information, including Serious Side Effects, as well as the Lunsumio full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide and Lunsumio VELO full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide and on https://www.Lunsumio.com.

Polivy U.S. Indication

Polivy is a prescription medicine used with other medicines (a rituximab product, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone) as a first treatment for adults who have moderate to high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified (NOS) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL).

Polivy is a prescription medicine used with other medicines, bendamustine and a rituximab product, to treat DLBCL in adults who have progressed after at least 2 prior therapies.

Important Safety Information

Possible serious side effects

Everyone reacts differently to Polivy therapy, so it’s important to know what the side effects are. Some people who have been treated with Polivy have experienced serious to fatal side effects. Your doctor may stop or adjust your treatment if any serious side effects occur. Be sure to contact your healthcare team if there are any signs of these side effects.

Nerve problems in your arms and legs: This may happen as early as after your first dose and may worsen with every dose. Your doctor will monitor for signs and symptoms, such as changes in your sense of touch, numbness or tingling in your hands or feet, nerve pain, burning sensation, any muscle weakness, or changes to your walking pattern

This may happen as early as after your first dose and may worsen with every dose. Your doctor will monitor for signs and symptoms, such as changes in your sense of touch, numbness or tingling in your hands or feet, nerve pain, burning sensation, any muscle weakness, or changes to your walking pattern Infusion-related reactions: You may experience fever, chills, rash, breathing problems, low blood pressure, or hives within 24 hours of your infusion

You may experience fever, chills, rash, breathing problems, low blood pressure, or hives within 24 hours of your infusion Low blood cell counts: Treatment with Polivy can cause severe low blood cell counts. Your doctor will monitor your blood counts throughout treatment with Polivy

Treatment with Polivy can cause severe low blood cell counts. Your doctor will monitor your blood counts throughout treatment with Polivy Infections: If you have a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, chills, cough, or pain during urination, contact your healthcare team. Your doctor may also give you medication before giving you Polivy, which may prevent some infections

If you have a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, chills, cough, or pain during urination, contact your healthcare team. Your doctor may also give you medication before giving you Polivy, which may prevent some infections Rare and serious brain infections: Your doctor will monitor closely for signs and symptoms of these types of infections. Contact your doctor if you experience confusion, dizziness or loss of balance, trouble talking or walking, or vision changes

Your doctor will monitor closely for signs and symptoms of these types of infections. Contact your doctor if you experience confusion, dizziness or loss of balance, trouble talking or walking, or vision changes Tumor lysis syndrome: Caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. Signs include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of energy

Caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. Signs include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of energy Potential harm to liver: Some signs include tiredness, weight loss, pain in the abdomen, dark urine, and yellowing of your skin or the white part of your eyes. You may be at higher risk if you already had liver problems or you are taking other medication

Side effects seen most often

The most common side effects during treatment were

Nerve problems in arms and legs

Nausea

Tiredness or lack of energy

Diarrhea

Constipation

Hair loss

Redness and sores of the lining of the mouth, lips, throat, and digestive tract

Polivy may lower your red or white blood cell counts and increase uric acid levels.

Polivy may not be for everyone. Talk to your doctor if you are

Pregnant or think you are pregnant: Data have shown that Polivy may harm your unborn baby

Data have shown that Polivy may harm your unborn baby Planning to become pregnant: Women should avoid getting pregnant while taking Polivy. Women should use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months after their last Polivy treatment. Men taking Polivy should use effective contraception during treatment and for 5 months after their last Polivy treatment

Women should avoid getting pregnant while taking Polivy. Women should use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months after their last Polivy treatment. Men taking Polivy should use effective contraception during treatment and for 5 months after their last Polivy treatment Breastfeeding: Women should not breastfeed while taking Polivy and for 2 months after the last dose

These may not be all the side effects. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Polivy treatment.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and visit https://www.Polivy.com for additional Important Safety Information.

What is Itovebi?

Itovebi® (inavolisib) is a prescription medicine used in combination with the medicines palbociclib and fulvestrant to treat adults who have hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer that has an abnormal phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase catalytic subunit alpha (PIK3CA) gene, and has spread to nearby tissue or lymph nodes (locally advanced), or to other parts of the body (metastatic), and has come back after hormone (endocrine) therapy.

Your healthcare provider wil

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