Dr. Rahul Gupta is president of GATC Health, where he leads the company’s work applying AI and multiomics to accelerate drug discovery and development. From 2021 to 2025, he served as director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, the first physician to hold this Cabinet-level role. In that position, he directed a $44 billion national strategy and advanced innovative approaches to addressing the overdose crisis. His career spans medicine, public health and biotechnology, making him a trusted leader at the intersection of science, policy, and innovation.