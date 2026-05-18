Opinion: FDA alignment is critical to serving the rare disease community. AI can help

Biopharma has entered a moment of consequence.

The science has moved ahead. Capital has followed. What has not kept pace is the clarity required to translate discovery into approval with confidence. Too many promising therapies are still lost not because they fail in patients, but because expectations were never fully aligned between those developing the drug and those evaluating it.

This is not a marginal problem. It is structural. Biopharma sponsors describe regulatory feedback that evolves and standards that shift midstream. What should be a disciplined process becomes uncertain at the very point where certainty matters most. Bridging this gap was the focus of a recent BioSpace webinar on which one of us—Rahul Gupta, the president of AI-focused drug discovery biotech GATC Health—was a panelist.

At the same time, a new set of tools has arrived. AI is reshaping how therapies are designed and tested. It can guide patient selection and inform trial structure. It can reduce wasted effort and sharpen decisions before a study begins.

But progress in science does not guarantee progress in outcomes. Without alignment, even the most advanced tools will struggle to deliver on their promise.

Recent guidance from the FDA and EMA points in the right direction. It reflects an effort to move the field beyond model-driven narratives toward evidence that can be trusted. In effect, the guidance starts moving away from ideas that just look good on slides and toward a system that actually proves what works.

That distinction matters. A model is not valuable because it performs well in isolation. It matters if it improves a decision before a trial begins and if that improvement holds when tested in patients. That is the standard that should govern every use of AI in development.

For patients, this is not abstract.

Consider Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Boys diagnosed in early childhood often lose the ability to walk before adolescence. Many will not reach adulthood. For families affected by the disease, time is not measured in quarters or funding cycles. It is measured in whether a therapy arrives at all.

A system that requires years of iteration, or waits for perfect certainty at each step, risks missing that window. Patients do not need less rigor. They need rigor that moves with urgency and consistency.

This is where the current moment becomes decisive.

Regulators have begun to recognize that older frameworks do not fit every context. The willingness to consider a single pivotal trial in certain settings reflects that reality. It acknowledges that some diseases cannot support repeated studies and that insisting on them may delay access without improving confidence.

But this flexibility carries a burden. The first trial must be right.

Endpoints must be meaningful. Comparators must be credible. The evidentiary bar must be understood before the study begins, not debated after it ends. There is no room for late-stage, post hoc reinterpretation when there is no second trial to fall back on.

AI enables precision in flexibility

The technology now at our fingertips can help companies navigate clinical research more effectively. AI can define the population most likely to benefit and shape how outcomes are measured. It can inform trial design in ways that reduce avoidable failure and improve the quality of evidence generated.

Used in this way, AI does not replace clinical trials. It makes them better.

The same applies to external controls and real-world data. These approaches are increasingly necessary, particularly in rare disease. Yet their success depends on the quality of the underlying data and the degree to which it reflects the patients being studied.

When those conditions are met, external data can accelerate development. When the conditions are not, outside sources can introduce doubt that no statistical method can fully resolve.

The path forward is not greater flexibility alone. It is greater precision.

Sponsors must treat regulatory alignment as part of scientific strategy. That means asking clear questions and securing clear answers. It means defining success before a trial begins and building evidence that points in a consistent direction.

Regulators, in turn, must ensure that guidance translates into consistent review. Expertise within the FDA remains strong. What is needed now is the ability to apply that expertise reliably across programs, even as new tools and methods are introduced.

This is not only about process. It is about people.

A family facing a rare disease does not see regulatory pathways or design frameworks. They see time passing. They see options narrowing. They are asking a simpler question: will this system deliver something that works, before it is too late?

That question should guide every decision.

The promise of AI is not speed alone. It is focus. It is the ability to make better decisions earlier and to bring forward therapies with greater confidence. But that promise depends on a system that can match precision with consistency.

Clarity will draw investment. Consistency will sustain it. Alignment will determine whether innovation reaches the people it is meant to serve.

Clarity will draw investment. Consistency will sustain it. Alignment will determine whether innovation reaches the people it is meant to serve.

For patients, this is not theoretical; it’s existential.

In rare diseases, time is finite. A child with a degenerative condition will not wait for regulatory systems to catch up. Each delay narrows the window in which treatment can make a difference. Each failed program carries a cost measured not only in capital, but in lives.

The goal is not to lower the standard. It is to meet it in a way that reflects both modern science and human urgency.

This is the moment to get that right.